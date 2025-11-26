Gary “Mike” Michael Holcomb, 66, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to his mother, Catherine Sowers, and was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Holcomb, and his brother, Robert “Bob” Holcomb. He was also blessed with the guidance of his stepfather, John Sowers.

Mike was the devoted husband of 47 years to Susan Holcomb and a loving father to Tiffany Payne (Shannon Payne), Kasey Holcomb, and Jonathan Holcomb (Logan Wescott). He was a proud and loving “Papaw” to his grandson, James Payne.

He is survived by his brothers Charles “Tom” Holcomb (Paula Holcomb) and Donald “Don” Holcomb (Alice Holcomb); his aunt Shirley Smith; his brother-in-law Walter “Mack” McGrady (Debbie McGrady); his sisters-in-law Debbie Holcomb and Michelle Walker (Steven Walker); many beloved nieces and nephews; and he also shared a special, daughter-like bond with Meredith McGrady, whom he loved dearly.

Mike devoted countless years to the Boy Scouts of America and to coaching basketball and softball, shaping young lives through leadership, discipline, and kindness. An active member of Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church, he lived his faith through service and commitment to his community.

Mike will be remembered for his steady presence, generous heart, and dedication to both family and others. His impact will live on through the many lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church with Pastor Becky Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordan’s Chapel Methodist Church Building Fund P.O Box 1626 Pulaski, VA 24301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700