General firearms deer season starts Saturday

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia’s general firearms deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 15. Hunters hoping to fill their freezers are reminded to be safe, courteous, and have a detailed hunt plan. Planning for a successful hunt includes taking a hunter safety course and having a valid license. We hope all hunters enjoy a beautiful fall day afield!

Rewarding hunts involve conscientious preseason preparation, scouting, and good communications. This includes knowing the current hunting regulations. You should also inspect all gear including tree stands, safety harnesses, and firearms to ensure they are safe and operational. There are close to 250,000 acres of public land to hunt within DWR’s Wildlife Management Areas. If hunting on private property, make sure you communicate with the landowner and have permission to hunt there.

Once that perfect morning arrives, there are a few more day-of things that will help make your hunt a success. First, make sure you communicate your plan with someone. Let them know where you plan to hunt and what time to expect you back home. Make sure to pack plenty of water, snacks, a first aid kit, and a cell phone or other means of communication. Check the weather, dress appropriately, and always wear the required blaze orange for safety. Know the property you plan to hunt including terrain and boundary lines and don’t forget to bring a map or mapping app and a compass. If you’re hunting from a tree stand, remember to wear a safety harness and use a fall arrest system. Finally, don’t wait until you harvest that trophy buck to figure out a plan on how to get your deer out of the woods and processed.

If you plan to hunt in one of the chronic wasting disease (CWD) management areas, make sure you know the regulations including where carcasses can and can’t be transported. Deer harvested on Nov. 15 in Patrick, Roanoke, Shenandoah, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe counties are required to be tested for CWD. Staffed check stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Staffed locations as well as refrigerated drop-off locations can be found on the CWD testing map. Deer harvested in other counties are not required to be submitted, but free testing is available to all hunters who wish to have a deer tested.

If your deer hunt includes the use of hounds, there are a few more items to check off on your hunt plan. Know the property you plan to hunt including terrain and boundary lines and ensure that you are casting and hunting on property where you have permission to do so. Make sure all your dogs wear a substantial collar with a tag displaying the owner’s name and phone number. Make a plan to keep dogs on the property where you have permission to hunt. It is always a good idea to proactively reach out to landowners near the property you plan to hunt in case a hound becomes lost in the hunt. For additional best practices for hunters that use hounds, visit the DWR webpage.

Once you fill your freezer this year, consider donating additional deer to Hunters for the Hungry. A list of participating deer processors can be found on their webpage. Deer populations on private lands in many areas of the state are higher than desired. Balancing herds through doe harvest keeps deer healthy, reduces property damage, and ensures healthy habitats for all wildlife. If you’re in an Earn-A-Buck county, take another doe or two and help feed those in need.

Spending long days afield in the Commonwealth’s wild places, sharing hunting stories with friends, and having a full freezer to feed their families is what makes fall the best time of year for many Virginians. If this includes you, DWR wishes you a safe and successful season! For more information on hunting in Virginia, including the science behind deer management, how to scout land and other tips for success, check out the department’s YouTube page.