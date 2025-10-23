George D. Akers

April 10, 1939 – October 23, 2025

George Delano Akers, age 86, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital.

Born on April 10, 1939, in Cambria, Virginia, he was the son of the late William Harvey Blain Akers and Carlene Clark Akers. George was the last surviving member of his family, having been preceded in death by his eight siblings and their spouses: Hampton (Lucille) Akers, Dorothy Ford, Clarbel “Tootsie” Akers, John “JD” Akers (Janette), Betty (Jack) Linkous, Kelly (Nicki) Akers, Barbara (Dickie) Crockett, and Janet Cundiff.

George worked many jobs throughout his life, eventually retiring from the Radford Arsenal. He never met a stranger and was known for his kindness, humor, and deep love for his Pulaski community. With a quick wit and easy charm, George became the resident storyteller, famous for his jokes and playful teasing. Though he often joked about being “tight with a dollar,” he was generous in spirit, always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He had a lifelong love for animals—especially his cats—and found great joy in gospel music, singing hymns, and attending local singing events. George was a proud member of The Worship Center in Pulaski, where he loved to worship and spend time with friends.

To many, George was best known as the number-one fan of the Pulaski County Cougars—especially their football program. His memory for plays, players, and game details was uncanny. He loved to “take jabs” at his buddies across the New River Valley when the Cougars won, though he wasn’t quite as eager to take the teasing when the tables were turned. He loved traveling to games with his three pals, Ronnie Burchett, Wayne Tickle, and Eddie Parks. He often reminisced about his “good ol’ days” growing up around Calfee Park with his Pulaski buddies, where countless cherished memories were made.

George is survived by his loving family:

– Daughters: Ginger (Scott) Cary of Powhatan, VA; Tammy Akers of Chesterfield, VA; Valerie (Gregg) Faulkner of Mathews, VA

– Son: Anthony (Jody) Akers of Pulaski

– Grandchildren: Heather (Jacob) Newton, Allyson (Casey) Cary, Alex (Aubrie) Akers, Alaina (Grant) Osteen, Ayden Akers, Aviston Akers

– Great-grandchildren: Jordan Cary, Jaxon Newton, Emmarie Osteen

– Brother-in-law: Ken Ford

God also blessed George with an extended family who he loved dearly—Priscilla (Frank) Rennie, Sam (Megan) Wise and daughter Maverly, Anthony (Lisa) Wise and children Lola and Levi, and Alan Alexander. Add to that a long list of nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends who could fill a room—and usually did when George started telling stories or cracking jokes.

A special mention goes to George’s lifelong friend and “brother,” Jimmy (Marie) Babb who stood by his side throughout their lives together. The family also wishes to recognize his devoted companion, Sandra Williams, whose kindness, faithfulness, and care brought him great joy and comfort. The family further extends heartfelt thanks to Randy Queen for ensuring George made it to as many football games as possible—even in recent weeks—to cheer on his beloved Cougars.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the exceptional staff at both LewisGale Hospitals in Pulaski and Montgomery County, as well as to the compassionate team at Good Samaritan Hospice. Their tender care, warmth, and grace were a blessing to George and his family during his final days. He was surrounded by a team of earthly angels who treated him with great love.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 31st, at 11:00 a.m. at The Family Worship Center with Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 30th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Family Worship Center, and again one hour prior to the service on Friday morning.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

You may share memories and condolences online at www.seaglefuneralhome.com.