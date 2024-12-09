January 20, 1940

December 6, 2024

George Duane Hix, 84, of Draper, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2024. He attended Emory and Henry College on a football scholarship after he graduated from Pulaski County High School, and then transferred to Concorde College. George retired as a store supervisor after 36 years of service from A.E.P. He was a member of Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church. George enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football, and had a passion for old cars, going to cruise-ins and car shows. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Eller Hix; and his parents, George Thomas and Hazel Welch Hix.

George was survived by many friends that were like family to him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Terrie Sternberg officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski.

The friends of George Hix are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com