George Ernest “Ernie” Morrison, age 85 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after a battle of Parkinsons & Dementia. Born September 7, 1939, he was the son of the late George W. Morrison and Margaret Wolfe Morrison. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pam S. Morrison, and son James Edward Morrison.

As per his request, there will be no services or funeral.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700