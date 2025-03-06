FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Georgia Tech Pulls Away From Hokies Late to Reach Quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Fueled by a late fourth-quarter run, ninth-seeded Georgia Tech fended off eighth-seeded Virginia Tech and advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tonie Morgan led three Georgia Tech players in double figures with 19 points, and the Yellow Jackets used a 17-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away from eight-seeded Virginia Tech for a 72-57 win in second-round action Thursday at First Horizon Coliseum.

Photos by Robert Simmons

The victory sends Georgia Tech (22-9) into Friday’s 1:30 p.m. ET quarterfinal versus top-seeded and nationally seventh-ranked NC State (24-5). The Yellow Jackets dropped an 83-68 decision when the teams met in Atlanta on February 20, the first of four straight losses to close out the regular season.

Kara Dunn added 16 points and Dani Carnegie scored 15 for Georgia Tech on Thursday. Morgan, Dunn and Kayla Blackshear each grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets to a decisive 46-32 edge on the boards.

Rose Michauex scored 19 points and Matilda Ekh had 17 for Virginia Tech, which trailed just 50-48 with 8 ½ minutes remaining but went scoreless for the next five-plus minutes as Georgia Tech pulled away. The Hokies missed seven shots and committed two turnovers in falling behind 67-48.

In addition to shutting down the Hokies, the Yellow Jackets shot nearly 63 percent in the fourth quarter – including 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech avenged a 105-94 double-overtime loss to the Hokies in Atlanta on January 9 – the Yellow Jackets’ first loss of the season following a school record-setting 15-0 start.

The Yellow Jackets are now 23-45 all-time in the ACC Women’s Tournament, including a 19-24 mark at First Horizon Coliseum. Virginia Tech slipped to 13-20 in the tournament all-time, 13-19 in Greensboro.