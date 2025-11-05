Get Ready to “Gobble & Wobble!” – Pulaski County’s Thanksgiving 5K Returns November 27

Pulaski County, VA – November 5, 2025 – Before you carve the turkey, lace up your sneakers! Pulaski County Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Pulaski County Tourism, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Pulaski County Proud, and the Pulaski Community Partners Coalition, is thrilled to present the 3rd Annual Pulaski County Gobble & Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 27, 2025, at Randolph Park.

This festive 5K tradition invites runners, walkers, strollers, and even four-legged friends to kick off the holiday with fun, fitness, and plenty of local flavor. Participants will make their way through the scenic Randolph Park course while sampling tasty treats from local businesses along the way, including:

Broussard’s – Hot apple cider shots & whipped pup cups for furry friends

The Purple Cactus – Sweet potato bites

The Nutty Couple – Praline pecans

Food City – Pumpkin chess bars

Dunkin’ Donuts – Festive Munchkin donut holes

Thee Draper Village – Holiday cheesecake shooters

Family Market & Corner Deli – Mini banana pudding cups

Sal’s – Cannoli bites

Finish Line Coffee, Powered by Space Rabbit Coffee

For the third year in a row, Space Rabbit Coffee will roll in with their mobile espresso trailer, offering hot and cold beverages for purchase to fuel your finish-line glow. After a morning of wobbling and cheering, nothing hits the spot like a cozy holiday sip made fresh.

After crossing the finish line, participants will cast their vote for their favorite sample to help crown the 2025 “Taste of Pulaski County” winner, adding a delicious twist to this community race.

And don’t forget the Gobble & Wobble Costume Contest!

Come dressed to impress (or cluck!) — prizes will be awarded for:

Best Individual Adult Costume

Best Individual Youth Costume

Best Group Costume

All Pulaski County Public School students are invited to participate FREE of charge! Students must register in advance to secure their official event shirt and chipped race bib. Participant’s age 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event will be professionally timed by Run Roanoke, with full race results available online the same day — so you can check your time before you dive into the mashed potatoes!

Last year’s Gobble & Wobble drew 635 participants, a 51% increase from 2023, and crowned The Draper Mercantile as the “Taste of Pulaski County” winner for their fan-favorite Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Pulaski County High School Class of 2026, supporting local scholarships through the Pulaski Community Partners Coalition.

“Thanksgiving morning 5Ks have become a family favorite across the country, and for years we’ve heard stories of folks from Pulaski County traveling to surrounding communities just to find one,” said Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “We were so excited to launch the Gobble & Wobble right here at home and give our community a place to come together — no travel required, just a little wobble before the turkey! This event

truly is for everyone — we’ve got walkers and talkers, serious competitors, and kids racing their best friends. Whether you’re here for the workout or the whipped cream, there’s a place for you at the starting line.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

• Race Start Time: 8:30 AM

Location: Randolph Park, Dublin, VA

□ Register Online: www.recreation.pulaskicounty.org

Onsite Registration: 7:00–8:00 AM (event shirts and chipped bibs guaranteed only with online pre-registration)

Questions: 540-674-1513 or jkinder@pulaskicounty.org

Grab your running shoes, your stretchy pants, and maybe your turkey hat — and get ready to run, walk, and feast your way through Pulaski County!