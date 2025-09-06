Giles Single Wing runs over Bobcats

Radford’s Trenton Carter hauls in a 33-yard touchdown catch from QB Peyton Dobbins to tie the game at 14.

(Brian Bishop/Patriot Publishing)

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a very pleasant night in Radford, the visiting Giles Spartans wouldn’t be denied as they manhandled the Radford Bobcats, 34-21.

Giles senior running back Jalen Miller rushed for 193 yards on 35 carries. He scored four touchdowns and threw a two-point conversion pass. He scored on runs of three, 11, 17 and 24 yards. His fellow senior running back Antonio Wilcoxson had 115 yards rushing on 19 rushes and scored on a 10-yard run. Wilcoxson completed three of four passes for another 28 yards.

Radford actually scored first at the 9:55 mark of the opening quarter when they recovered a Spartans fumble at the Giles 40 and scored two plays later as QB Peyton Dobbins found Trenton Carter for a 29-yard pass. However, Louis Webster’s point after was wide right, and Radford led 6-0.

Giles would then drive and score with 3:51 remaining in the quarter with Miller scoring on a 17-yard run off tackle. Their two-point conversion pass was incomplete, leaving the game tied at six.

The Spartans would take their first lead of the game with 6:43 to go before halftime as Wilcoxson took the handoff and ran straight up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown. Luke Humphreys would run in the two-point conversion to make it 14-6 Giles.

Radford on their next possession would tie the game with Trenton Carter catching a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dobbins. Pace Prioleau ran in the two-point conversion and it was 14 all with 4:29 before intermission.

Starting at their own 35 yard line Giles would march down the field gaining big yards on the ground and topping the drive off with Miller ramming into the endzone for a three-yard score. Miller then would hit Mason Myers for two points to put them up 22-14 with just 14 seconds remaining in the half.

The only score of the third quarter came with 2:54 on the clock as Giles’ Miller would race his way to paydirt from 24 yards out, but their run for two was stopped short. The Spartans had upped their lead to 28-14.

Giles would build their advantage to 34-14 with Miller scoring again, this time on an 11-yard run with 7:43 left in the game.

On the Giles kickoff Carter received the kick at his 18 yard line, started to his left, cut back to his right and scampered 82 yards for the touchdown. Webster’s kick made it 34-21.

“I’m proud of the team. I thought our offensive and defensive lines controlled the game,” said Giles head coach Sam Wright. “Those two things are our strength and we wanted to control the ball as much as we could. I can’t say enough about our line play on both sides of the ball.”

Giles (1-1) finished with 379 yards of offense with 351 of those rushing on 65 carries.

Radford head coach Michael Crist said, “They (Giles) were more physical and played better basic football. Their line play controlled the game and we made some mistakes. We got to get better. This was an old-fashioned beating.”

The Bobcats had minus 30 yards rushing and finished with 165 yards. They had just eight first downs and Giles had 24.

The Bobcats (1-1) will have an open date and will resume play Friday, September 19 at home against Galax.

Giles – 6 16 6 6 -34

Radford- 6 8 0 7- 21

Rushing – Giles – Miller 35-193, Wilcoxson 19-115, Humphreys 6-19, Mills 4-24, Nate Steele 1-0, Radford – Dobbins – 7- ( Minus 23), McGuire 3 ( Minus 7), Carter 1-0

Passing – Giles -Wilcoxson 3-4 – 0 Ints.- 0 Tds. – 28 yds., Radford – Dobbins – 13- 26- 2 Ints.- 2 Tds.- 195 yds.

Receiving- Giles – Thwaites 2-19, Humphreys 1-9, Radford – Carter- 4-94, Prioleau 2-20, McGuire 1-5, Garner-Rollins – 2-28

First Downs – Giles 24, Radford 8

Fumb./ lost – Giles 3 / 1, Radford – 0 / 0

Penalties – Giles – 4-35 yds., Radford – 7 – 55 yds.

Total Yds. – Giles – 379, Radford 165

Punts / Avg. – Giles 1 / 37.0, Radford – 2 / 33.5

Total Turnovers- Giles -1, Radford – 2