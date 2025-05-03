Girls tennis beats Cave Spring, loses to Blacksburg

Girls tennis beats Cave Spring, loses to BlacksburgResults of Pulaski County’s girls’ tennis team match vs. Cave Spring on April 29th, 2025 below:
In singles:
#1 Megan Martin won 8-5 vs. her opponent
#2 Sabryn Landreth won 8-3 vs. her opponent
#3 Abby Shockley won 8-3 vs. her opponent
#4 Amiah Miller won 8-3 vs. her opponent
#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 6-8 to her opponent
#6 Addisyn Viers won 8-2 vs. her opponent
In doubles:
#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth won 8-2
#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley lost 7-8 (4 to 7 in a tiebreak)
#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver won 8-6
The Cougars won the overall match vs. Cave Spring 7 to 2.
Results of the girls’ match vs. Blacksburg from May 2nd, 2025 below:
In singles:
#1 Megan Martin lost 0-8 to her opponent
#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 0-8 to her opponent
#3 Abby Shockley lost 0-8 to her opponent
#4 Amiah Miller lost 1-8 to her opponent
#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 0-8 to her opponent
#6 Addisyn Viers lost 1-8 to her opponent
In doubles:
#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 0-8
#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley lost 0-8
#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 2-8
We lost the overall match vs. Blacksburg 0 to 9.
In an exhibition doubles match Dajanae Conner and Emma Sarver lost 6-8

Brandon Lawson, Head Coach