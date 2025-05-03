Girls tennis beats Cave Spring, loses to Blacksburg

Results of Pulaski County’s girls’ tennis team match vs. Cave Spring on April 29th, 2025 below: Results of Pulaski County’s girls’ tennis team match vs. Cave Spring on April 29th, 2025 below:

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin won 8-5 vs. her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth won 8-3 vs. her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley won 8-3 vs. her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller won 8-3 vs. her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 6-8 to her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers won 8-2 vs. her opponent

In doubles:

#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth won 8-2

#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley lost 7-8 (4 to 7 in a tiebreak)

#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver won 8-6

The Cougars won the overall match vs. Cave Spring 7 to 2.

Results of the girls’ match vs. Blacksburg from May 2nd, 2025 below:

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin lost 0-8 to her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 0-8 to her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley lost 0-8 to her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller lost 1-8 to her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 0-8 to her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers lost 1-8 to her opponent

In doubles:

#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 0-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley lost 0-8

#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 2-8

We lost the overall match vs. Blacksburg 0 to 9.