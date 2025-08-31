Gladies Ellen Martin Shelton, age 92 of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at her residence. She was born in Pulaski on November 15, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Clara Elsie Long Martin and Clarence Martin. Gladies was a graduate of Pulaski High School class of 1951, and was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Pulaski. She worked for over 26 years for Virginia Maid Hosiery, and later with over 12 years in the sock shop as quality control at Renfro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Molly Countis, and a brother Don Martin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas “Tom” Wolfe Shelton of Pulaski: a daughter; Anita (Jim) Mitchem of Dublin: a step-son; Timothy S. (Ruthie) Shelton of Wythe County.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Hufford Cemetery, Mt. Olivet. There will be no visiting at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gladie’s memory to a church or to a favorite charity.

