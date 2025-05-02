Glencoe Mansion Hosts “The Artwork of Sam Linkous”

Radford, VA–Glencoe Mansion will host the artwork of Sam Linkous from May 3 through June 29. A resident of Blacksburg, Virginia, Sam is a multitalented and versatile fine artist and musician. On paper, Sam creates whimsical and unconventional pieces of art using inks and colors, one at a time, which are never reproduced. There is an opening reception on Thursday May 8th, from 5:30pm to 7pm. The event is free to attend and suitable for all ages.

Sam Linkous’ inspiration for his current series of art, consisting of watercolor and ink paintings, began in 2020 as a way to provide something colorful and positive to post on his social media page when everything seemed to be negative. Posting his drawings on his Facebook feed, the positive reactions he received encouraged him both to continue drawing and to post daily.

Now, with over a thousand followers, he continues his daily posts five years later. He especially likes sharing them with friends and reading their reactions. On occasion, accompanying his drawings, Sam and his followers create “serial stories” where imaginative narratives are spawned in response to his images. These stories, written back and forth between Sam & his audience, are a fun way to engage with the artwork and give new and exciting life to a piece. Sam says that these are fun because he never knows where they’re going or how they’ll end.

Sam’s current work revolves around flowers that grow in his imagination, but he often incorporates items such as musical instruments, old cars and trucks, churches, and barns, or whatever else comes to mind, all of which represent his imagination and love of color. These works are never reproduced – each item he is showing, which includes framed works, matted works, and greeting cards – are completely one-of-a-kind originals.

In addition to his painting, Sam also practices photography, creative writing, and playing Old Time traditional music in the area. And while attending many of the Old Fiddlers Conventions in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia, he also serves as a competition judge or emcee.

Glencoe Mansion is free to visit and open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information, please visit Glencoe online on Facebook, Instagram, or at www.glencoemansion.org.