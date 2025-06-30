Glencoe Mansion to Host Exhibit Opening and Panel Discussion on Mary Draper Ingles

Radford, VA–Glencoe Mansion will unveil its new exhibit, “Mary Draper Ingles: Steps to Revolution,” on Thursday, July 10, with an opening reception beginning at 5 PM, and a panel discussion at 6 PM. All parts of the event will take place at the Radford City Council Chambers located at 10 Robertson Street, Radford, VA 24141.

The story of Mary Draper Ingles is well-known in Southwest Virginia and has even gained national attention through the New York Times Bestseller Follow the River, written by acclaimed author James Alexander Thom. This new exhibit takes this incredible story of human bravery and sets it against the equally fascinating historical times that transformed cultures, empires and helped build a new nation.

Mary Draper Ingles was taken captive by members of the Shawnee Tribe and led 400 miles away in 1755. She then escaped, and made a treacherous trek back home during a period of over 40 days. Mary’s captivity was no random event but part of a complex period in which the British, French and American Indians fought for control over vast stretches of territory in North America. The events formed part of the French and Indian War. This conflict saw Great Britain become the largest empire on earth in 1763 only for it to face a rebellion by 13 colonies that led to the formation of the United States.

This exhibit seeks to explain these complexities and to provide greater insight into the social and cultural forces at play. The exhibit focuses special attention on the perspectives of the American Indians, whose voices have often been misrepresented or left out of the traditional narrative. It will also explain the motives that drove all the forces and cultures. The exhibit and panel discussion are made possible in part through a grant from the Virginia 250 Commission in partnership with Virginia Humanities.

The panel discussion will bring together five voices from the region to help illustrate this fascinating historical period. Panelists will include Dr. Stirling Barfield, Associate Professor of Psychology; Dr. Anthony Guidone, Assistant Professor of History; and Dr. Matt Oyos, Professor of History–all from Radford University. The discussion will also include Dr. Dan Thorp, Associate Professor of History at Virginia Tech and Dr. Melinda Wagner, Professor Emerita of Anthropology from Radford University.

The opening reception and panel discussion are open to the public, and there is no admission charge. The exhibit will be on view in the Radford City Council Chambers only on July 10. It will be on permanent display at the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery, which is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday, from 1 to 4 PM.