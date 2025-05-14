Goldie Mae Lester Nester, age 92 of Dublin passed away Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Davis Lester & Cora Lee Duncan Lester. She was also preceded in death by her husband Roy Lee Nester, brothers and sisters Davis Junior Lester, Rosa Lee Bishop, Betty Bishop, Elmer Cecil Lester and James Kenneth Lester.

Goldie is survived by her

Son – Billy J. Shouse – Pulaski

Grandson – John Allen Shouse – Pulaski

Great Grandson – Brantley Shouse

Sister – Judy (James) Thurman – Roanoke

Stepdaughters – Yvonne Osborne – Dublin, Brenda D. (Kevin) Hurst – Dublin

Step Granddaughter – Carri Beth Miles – Dublin

Special Niece – Kathy Bishop – Christiansburg

Many other nieces and nephews

Per her wishes, Goldie will be laid to rest privately Thursday, May 15, 2025 at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Virginia.

To sign Goldie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.