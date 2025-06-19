Good Vibes and Fine Weather at the 8th Annual Gusto with GRAPeJAM

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

The 8th Annual Gusto with GRAPeJAM event brought both paddlers and players to the Rockhouse Marina on the last Saturday of Spring. Race start was scheduled for 9:30 a.m., but as in past years, extra time was given to register late arrivals. Before the race began, Gina Paine and Brittany Lambert had their hands full drawing race numbers on registrants with a black marker.

This year’s event attracted many familiar Gustovians, including County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, who chose to bring his dog Honey along for the ride; Circuit Court Clerk Spencer Rygas, who won the Bona Fide Ride in last year’s race and who again showed up at the last minute; and Rick Groesbeck, who previously won 1st place in the Bona Fide class in the 6th Annual Gusto with GRAPeJAM.

This year’s Gusto also attracted a Carolinia contingent, with three paddle board enthusiasts making the trip from south of the border.

Mountain 2 Island provided a kayak and a paddle board at no cost to two racers entering this year’s Gusto without a ride.

Around 10 o’clock, racers lined up behind a buoy to start the competition. From her perch on a jet ski, Gusto 8 photographer Juliana Valentine Paine gave racers the starting signal. From that point on, Gustovians furiously flung their paddles in and out of the water to quickly get around the first buoy and head upstream past Conrad Brothers Marine.

Bona Fide class racers paddled under the Old Route 100 bridge spanning Peak Creek and then up to the I-81 bridge before turning back to finish their race at the Rockhouse. Master Class paddlers and Kahuna Kayakers continued up creek for another mile before rounding the buoy that marked their turning point.

After paddling as hard as he could for 36 minutes and 23 seconds, Rick Groesbeck was first to arrive to the finish line at the Rockhouse docks. Groesbeck completed the Bona Fide course one minute faster than he did last year.

“I’ve been weight training and working on my technique this year and I think that helped me,” said Groesbeck. “The Gusto keeps me motivated to stay in shape all year.”

Greensboro resident Caroline Grandis crossed the finish less than a minute and a half later. Rygas came across seconds later with Mark Groesbeck coming in hot on his tail fin.

Sweet, along with his canine companion Honey, crossed the finish a few minutes later.

Sweet was observed experimenting with several different paddling positions during the race. Sweet stood, knelt and even laid down on his board at one point … “Yeah, I cried a little too,” said Sweet with a chuckle. “That was really difficult. Honey did great, but that dog would not sit still. So, I tried a variety of different approaches to get back to home base and, of course, she jumped in several times. When I got her back on, she was running back and forth on the board. Man, that was hard … it was hard.”

Tony Peters, a chiropractor from Mooresville was first to cross the line in the Master Paddler Competition with a time of 47 minutes 33 seconds. Robert Oust, who brought his whole family from Floyd County for the occasion, scored a second-place spot earning him the coveted Cutty Sark Fedora. GRAPeJAM President William Paine won the third place Swashbuckler award for the second year in a row.

Rosa Alonso McKenzie, finished fourth in the Master Class earning her the Quartermaster award, while also garnering the Fastest Female Fedora.

James Paine and college pal Josh Lange finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Rob Hurst was named Big Kahuna in the Kahuna Kayak Competition, while fellow kayaker, A.J. Garmon won the young Master Paddler award.

All award designations came in the form of a green Gusto Fedora, which were presented to all Gusto participants after the race.

Gusto sponsors were then recognized for their contribution to the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians. The GRAPeJAM band, consisting of students and teachers, then played a few traditional tunes, including the crowd favorite Claytor Lakers song.

The Gusto 8 GRAPeJAM band players are Logan Bentley, Vanessa Hunnings, Jaxson Trail, A.J. Garmon, William Paine, Tommy Hall, Sally French and Jennifer Hunnings,

“It was a fun race,” said Master Paddler Tony Peters after the race. “Any race that has music, food and paddling, I try to be there. Any race that I can get to, I try to go support. The Gusto is not just your regular routine race … it’s unique but you gotta’ be in shape or else you’re toast.”

Greensboro resident and winner of the second-place female class Herricane Fedora Caroline Grandis started paddleboarding when she turned 60.

“It’s a sport that is uplifting,” said Grandis. “I’m 66 and having the time of my life! The local paddle boarders were welcoming and everyone gelled well after the race. Passing on the musicians’ tradition is a worthwhile cause to preserve the area’s history!”

“Caroline and I train together in the Greensboro, N.C. area,” said Rosa Alonso. “We decided to give the Gusto a try and start our race season and we are so glad we did! We stayed and enjoyed the music and the great BBQ! Paddle boarding takes me to new places, like Claytor Lake!”

“The fedoras were a pleasant surprise,” Rosa added. “What a cool idea! The purple shirts were also a nice unique touch!”

“The hats … Dude, I’m going to take it with me on camping trips,” said Master Paddler Peters. “Medals are kind of like, yeah, I’d rather not get one. Functional art awards are the best!”

“I love the venue,” said Sweet. “I love the whole concept. It’s a perfect paddle board route. The only thing we could improve on is more folks experiencing the Gusto … but I think I’m going to have my daughter holding the dog for the next Gusto.”

A dog, a daughter and a county administrator on one paddle board? Is that possible? Find out at next year’s 2026 Gusto 9 with GRAPeJAM.

Luke Allison and his wife Danielle Granger arrived late but paddled the Bona Fide Course after the Gusto 8 concluded. Next time Luke!

Special Thanks to our Gusto 8 sponsors including NRV Lube Plus, Town and Country Veterinary Clinic, Gilmer Saddler Attorneys, Foothills Chiropractic, Interstate Construction, MOVA Technologies, Vegg Inc., Pulaski On Main, the Fine Arts Center for the NRV, Pulaski County, Mountain 2 Island at the Rockhouse, The Patriot and The Southwest Times for making this year’s Gusto possible and for their generous contribution to the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians.

This year’s results:

Master Class paddle board (4.25 miles)

Paddlers Times Fedora Awards

1.Tony Peters 47:33 Master Paddler

2.Robert Oust 51:36 Cutty Sark

3.William Paine 53:05 Swashbuckler

Rosa Alonso 53:50 Quartermaster/Fastest Floating Female James Paine 58:55 Cat 5 Josh Lange 1:00:00 Best Stroke

Bona Fide paddle board (2.3 miles)

1.Rick Groesbeck 36:23 Bona Fide Ride/Old Salt Young Blood

2.Caroline Grandis 37:50 Tsunami/Herricane

3.Spencer Rygas 38:42 Privateer

Mark Groesbeck 39:40 Buccaneer Jonathan Sweet 42:02 Above Board/Canine Companion

Kahuna Kayak Competition

1.Rob Hurst 47:28 The Big Kahuna

2.A.J. Garmon 43:00 Young Master Paddler