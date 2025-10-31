Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces “Operation Porch Lights Out” to Keep Virginians Safe This Halloween

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced an operation aimed at keeping Virginians safe this Halloween. “Operation Porch Lights Out” is a collaborative effort between the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and law enforcement that involves taking proactive and preventive action to ensure that Halloween, Friday, October 31, is safe for trick-or-treaters across the Commonwealth. “When it comes to protecting our children and keeping Virginia communities safe, we take no chances,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Operation Porch Lights Out is another example of our administration’s commitment to proactive law enforcement and partnership across agencies. I’m grateful for the dedicated men and women of the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Virginia State Police for their tireless work to ensure that families across the Commonwealth can enjoy a safe and fun Halloween.” VADOC Probation & Parole (P&P) district offices and the Sex Offender Programs and Monitoring Unit (SOPMU) are working with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit and participating local law enforcement agencies to remind sex offenders under community supervision about their behavioral expectations on Halloween. “I want to thank our public safety partners who work tirelessly to keep all Virginians safe—not just on Halloween, but every day of the year,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson. “Operation Porch Lights Out is focused on protecting our most vulnerable citizens—our children. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of VADOC probation and parole officers, along with our law enforcement partners, families across the Commonwealth can enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities with greater peace of mind knowing that offenders are being closely monitored.” In 2024, VADOC filed 11 probation violation warrants following Halloween night compliance checks on sex offenders under community supervision. Five of those warrants were filed in VADOC’s Central and Eastern regions, and one was filed in the Western Region. All sex offenders under supervision have been instructed not to decorate their homes or hand out candy. Additionally, all probation and parole districts have established curfews for sex offenders on Halloween and will be conducting random home contacts. Sex offenders who live in localities hosting fall festivals for children have been instructed not to attend these events. District Probation & Parole (P&P) offices and the SOPMU will be checking on the sexually violent offenders under their supervision, especially those with minor victims. “The VADOC and our law enforcement partners take steps annually to ensure public safety on Halloween weekend,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our probation and parole officers are dedicated to keeping the public safe as they enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities. Most of our officers live in the communities they serve, which means they have additional reasons to keep their children and families safe. If you notice anything suspicious, we urge you to contact local law enforcement. I thank our corrections team members and law enforcement partners for keeping our communities safe this weekend and every weekend.” VADOC’s probation and parole officers enhance public safety by helping probationers and parolees lead more pro-social lives and assist those who have been incarcerated to transition back into society after release. VADOC supervises almost 60,000 probationers and parolees in 43 districts across Virginia through its Voice Verification Biometrics Unit. More information about community supervision at the VADOC can be found on the Department’s website.