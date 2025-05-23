Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates EMS Week with Special Event Recognizing the Governor’s EMS Award Recipients

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed May 18–24, 2025, as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Virginia. To mark the occasion, he hosted a special event at the Virginia Executive Mansion to honor recipients of the 2024 Governor’s EMS Awards. Coordinated by the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH’s) Office of Emergency Medical Services, these awards represent the highest level of recognition in Virginia’s EMS system and celebrate providers, agencies, and community partners who demonstrate excellence in emergency medical care. This year’s EMS Week theme, “We Care. For Everyone,” reflects the vital role EMS professionals play in delivering skilled, compassionate care—anytime, anywhere, to anyone. “Virginia’s EMS providers are true heroes—responding with courage, skill, and compassion during life’s most critical moments,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their service saves lives every day, strengthens our communities, and makes Virginia’s emergency care system among the best in the nation. It was a privilege to honor them during EMS Week.” “Virginia’s EMS system is one of the strongest in the country because of the professionals and volunteers who show up for their neighbors in times of crisis,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “These award recipients remind us of the extraordinary care happening every day across Virginia—from our smallest towns to our largest cities.” “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the highly skilled and dedicated professionals recognized—and to the countless EMS providers across Virginia who serve with such distinction,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, M.D. “Whether restarting a heart, stopping a bleed, reversing an overdose, or assessing for stroke, these providers make a critical difference every day in saving lives and strengthening our emergency response system.” Last year, EMS providers responded to 1.74 million calls for help across Virginia—an average of 4,754 incidents per day. Nearly 40,000 certified EMS professionals and more than 500 agencies deliver skilled, compassionate prehospital care statewide. “It is an honor to celebrate the contributions of these award winners during Virginia’s EMS Week,” said VDH Chief Operating Officer Christopher Lindsay. “They were nominated by their peers for the important work they’ve done on behalf of Virginia’s EMS System. As a longtime volunteer EMS provider in Virginia myself, I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for the sacrifices these individuals—and their families—make to provide lifesaving care in their communities.” During EMS Week, Virginia’s EMS agencies host community activities, open houses, and more. These family-friendly events encourage citizens to meet and get to know their local first responders. Congratulations to the 2024 Governor’s EMS Award recipients: The Governor’s EMS Award for Excellence in EMS – J.C. Bolling, Southwest Virginia EMS Council The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Leadership in EMS – Christina Rauch, Mary Washington Healthcare The Governor’s EMS Award for Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS – Jason Edsall, M.D., Grayson County Emergency Services The Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS –Cathy C. Fox, R.N., U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Naval Medical Center The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator – Donna Speakes, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider – Aaron L. Black, York County Fire & Life Safety The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety – Richmond Ambulance Authority The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children – Amy Dunn-Brown, Suffolk Fire and Rescue The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency – Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunication – Taylor J. Clayton, Bedford 911 Communications Center The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response – Virginia-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team The Governor’s EMS Award for Innovation in EMS – Caroline Juran, Virginia Board of Pharmacy An additional recognition is presented in conjunction with these awards for the outstanding contributions to EMS by a high school senior. This is a scholarship award provided by the Virginia Office of EMS in collaboration with the State EMS Advisory Board. The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior – Madison Kelly, Western Albemarle Rescue Squad To learn more about the VDH’s Office of EMS, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/emergency-medical-services/.