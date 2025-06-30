Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates the Opening of Virginia’s First Buc-ee’s Center

ROCKINGHAM, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin, First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears along with federal, state and local officials joined Buc-ee’s founder and CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III for the official ribbon-cutting of Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s center, celebrating another major economic investment into the Commonwealth. Located at the intersection of Friedens Church Road and I-81 in Rockingham County, the new 74,000 square-foot facility represents Buc-ee’s most northeastern expansion, opening the brand to new customers previously unfamiliar with its destination travel experience. “Virginia is proud to welcome Buc-ee’s to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Buc-ee’s is the latest in a long line of businesses setting up shop in the Commonwealth. As I have been saying all along, Virginia is open for business! With record capital investment from companies building their future here and more than 271,500 new jobs since January 2022, Virginia is soaring. I’m proud to give Buc-ee’s a warm Virginia welcome as they open the next chapter of their story here in Virginia, bringing 200 jobs and an investment of more than $60 million into Rockingham County.” “Thanks to the leadership of all those involved from Rockingham County, Buc-ee’s, and our Administration, Buc-ee’s is expanding to the number one state in the country for business,” Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears said. “This is a moment we’ve all been waiting for, and one that speaks volumes about the promise and potential of our great Commonwealth. Buc-ee’s is more than a business, it’s an experience. And today, that experience officially becomes part of Virginia’s story. We welcome Buc-ee’s and are excited to have you as part of our economy, our community, and our great Commonwealth.” “It was great to join Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, and several local lawmakers at the grand opening of Buc-ee’s today in Rockingham County,” said Congressman Ben Cline. “This exiting new addition will create over 200 local jobs and attract thousands of visitors to the Sixth District. I was proud to welcome this Southern favorite to our community!” “We welcome Buc-ee’s to Rockingham County and appreciate all the work that the Governor and our local officials did to make today a reality. Buc-ee’s brings hundreds of well paying jobs to our area which reinforces that the Shenandoah Valley is the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said State Senator Mark Obenshain. “We are pleased Buc-ee’s has chosen to partner with Rockingham County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. This investment brings new jobs and meaningful economic growth to the Shenandoah Valley and I am delighted to welcome Buc-ee’s to the 35th House District,” said Delegate Chris Runion. “This is a moment for celebration, not just for Buc-ee’s, and not just our local economy but for the Spirit of Virginia and the Spirit of Growth that’s rooted in the traditions and values of this region,” Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Joel Hensley said. “I was very pleased to have Governor Youngkin attend our grand opening in Rockingham County, Virginia,” said Buc-ee’s CEO and Founder Beaver Aplin. “When he attended the ground breaking a little over a year ago, he told me he would be back for the ribbon cutting and in Governor Youngkin fashion, he did exactly what he said. We look forward to more Buc-ee’s in Virginia.”