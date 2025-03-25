Governor Glenn Youngkin Completes Action on Legislation from the 2025 General Assembly Session

“I have completed my actions on the more than 900 bills sent to me during the 2025 legislative session,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The legislation that I’ve signed into law and the budget amendments I’ve put forward this year will go a long way to helping ensure Virginia remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

“Among the bills I have signed are proposals that will keep school lunches free from artificial dyes, cement Virginia as home of the world’s first commercial nuclear fusion facility, expand rural electric co-ops ability to drive economic development, modernize school transportation to reverse chronic absenteeism, and give more students opportunities to take advanced math classes.

“I have returned many bills with recommended amendments, hoping that we can come together next week with common purpose to advance these bills.

“And I have vetoed bills that I think will take the Commonwealth backward by raising the cost of living, hurting our strong job growth, stifling innovation, undermining our All-American All-of-the-Above Power and Energy Plan or making our communities less safe.

“I thank every member of the General Assembly for their service to the Commonwealth and await their return next week to consider the additional actions on these bills.”

The full list of signed bills will be available here.

The full list of amended bills will be available here.

The full list of vetoed bills will be available here.