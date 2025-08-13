Governor Glenn Youngkin Directs Virginia State Police to Open Full Criminal Investigation into Alleged School-Funded Abortions in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin directed the Virginia State Police to open a criminal investigation into allegations of school-funded abortions in Fairfax County. The investigation comes after a report published detailed allegations of school staff members allegedly facilitating minors to get abortions without parental consent. “I am deeply concerned with the allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools officials arranged for minors to get abortions without parental consent and may have misused public funds to pay for them. I am directing the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into the matter immediately,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. Reports allege school officials may have arranged and paid for abortions for multiple minors without parental notification. Reports also indicate that the school administration may have known this was happening, and that school funding may have been used, which could include local, state and federal funds. If anyone has information related to these allegations, please contact the Virginia State Police at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov or (804) 674-2196.