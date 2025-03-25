Governor Glenn Youngkin Releases Budget Amendments to Keep Virginia Strong, Dynamic, and Winning Together

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered his budget amendments and vetoes to HB1600, the General Assembly Budget Conference Report. This package keeps Virginia Strong, Dynamic, and Winning Together. “Virginia’s financial position is stronger than it’s ever been. Because of that strength we can be dynamic, and by being dynamic, we will continue winning together,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our financial strength allows us to return more than a billion dollars back to Virginia taxpayers, for a total of $9 billion in tax relief during my administration. On top of that, we’re building on the record investments from our Common Ground Budget last year with additional funding for shared priorities like education, health care, public safety and economic development. Our strength also allows us to put additional resources into our ‘rainy day’ funds — totaling $5 billion — to prepare for any near-term challenges or unforeseen financial issues going forward, so that we are well-positioned to address them.” View the full event HERE View the fact sheet on the Governor’s amendments HERE View the Slide Deck from the event HERE