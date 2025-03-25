Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Ballard’s APCo Rate Reduction Act into Law

RICHMOND – On March 24, 2025, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Delegate Jason Ballard’s (R-Giles) HB 2621 into law. HB 2621, known as the “APCo Rate Reduction Act,” passed on a vote of 98-0 in the House of Delegates and 39-0 in the Senate of Virginia. It will become effective on July 1, 2025. Said Del. Ballard, “I am incredibly pleased to see this legislation be signed into law. Even after HB 2621’s passage from the General Assembly, constituents concerned about their electric bills have continued to contact me to inquire of the bill’s status. Now, I can finally report that meaningful rate relief is on the way.” The APCo Rate Reduction Act includes several mechanisms that will provide APCo customers support. First, HB 2621 allows for securitization, which will provide relief on each customer’s monthly bill. There is a six-month moratorium on interest and late fees, as well as a nine-month moratorium on disconnect and reconnect fees, which will assist those among us who have the least means to pay. Importantly, there will be no increase in electric rates during the winter months (November through February). Similarly, APCo must propose seasonal rates which are meant to minimize the impact of cold winter months and high electricity usage. APCo must propose alternatives to current billing practices, which are designed to lessen the burden of high monthly bills during peak seasons. The utility must file for a reduction in fuel costs, which saves customers money on monthly bills. And finally, HB 2621 directs the State Corporation Commission to consider public input and comments during all rate cases. Ballard concluded, “HB 2621 was the only bill in the 2025 General Assembly Legislative Session that addressed some of the root causes of high APCo rates. Passage of this legislation was the culmination of much hard work, and I thank all who provided their support to ensure that APCo customers are provided needed relief on their electric bills.”