Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Budget Proposes “No Sanctuary Cities”

RICHMOND, VA- Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today a “No Sanctuary Cities” budget proposal to require local law enforcement, sheriffs, and jail directors to fully comply with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers and provide notification to ICE 48 hours prior to the release of an illegal immigrant who commits a crime. Additionally, funding will be withheld from that localities that purport to be “sanctuary” cities, or enact practices impeding cooperation with ICE. “Criminals who are in the United States illegally will be turned over to ICE. We must stop the cycle of violence and crime that is being enabled by some local governments,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is not a sanctuary state, and we must be clear that we will not allow localities to become ‘sanctuary cities.’ If local governments turn their backs on their citizens in order to pander to pro-illegal immigrant groups, we will cut off their funding.” “My father and I had to file documents and wait to be granted permission to enter the United States. Under Governor Youngkin’s leadership, Virginia stands firm: we are not a sanctuary state,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Attorney General Miyares has issued a definitive opinion confirming the authority of local law enforcement to partner with ICE and federal agencies to detain illegal immigrants. Any local elected official who instructs law enforcement to defy efforts to keep Virginians safe abandons their duty and breaks the trust of the people they swore to protect. The rule of law is not negotiable—it is the foundation of our safety, our freedom, and the promise of opportunity that defines America.” “Sanctuary cities are not just a failure of policy, but a policy of failure,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Instead of protecting the people they claim to serve, political activists are putting criminals over victims and actively sowing confusion between the law enforcement, federal authorities, and those prosecutors who are trying to do their job. Public safety relies on the faithful application of federal and state laws. Sanctuary city policies serve neither the interests of Virginians nor their safety; they undermine public trust and do not merit state support. How many more Virginians and their families have to be hurt or possibly killed before someone is held accountable?” “In alignment with efforts to strengthen community safety, we must address the harmful impact of sanctuary cities within the Commonwealth. Policies that hinder law enforcement’s ability to fully collaborate with federal authorities obstruct all efforts aimed at reducing illegal and harmful activities including gang violence, drug trafficking, and other criminal act,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terry Cole. This budget proposal builds on the Governor’s continued commitment to reduce crime and create safer communities, including signing Executive Order 41, launching Operation Bold Blue Line (OBBL), and supporting the Attorney General’s Ceasefire Virginia Initiative. So far this year, the cities these efforts were launched in have resulted in a 34% decrease in murders and a 12% decrease in violent crimes. There has been a double-digit percentage decrease in every violent crime category in OBBL cities overall. Additionally, violent crime across the Commonwealth has gone down by 11%. In October, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 41, launching the Next Level Partnership to combat Gangs and Gang Violence. This order established a statewide gang and community violence prevention partnership and enforcement strategy to confront gang violence, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and violence committed with firearms, and to provide support to communities and victims.