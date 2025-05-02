Governor orders flags at half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day

Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day. We remember all the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 4, 2025 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 2nd day of May, 2024.

Sincerely,