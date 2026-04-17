Governor Spanberger Announces $15.3 Million in GO Virginia Funding to Grow Virginia’s Economy, Create 600 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced more than $15.3 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to support a new portfolio of projects across the Commonwealth focused on workforce development, advanced manufacturing, unmanned systems, life sciences, and site development. The projects leverage $9.5 million in local, private, and institutional investments and are projected to deliver substantial economic impact, including training more than 6,000 Virginians, creating more than 600 new jobs, supporting business growth, and strengthening Virginia’s position in high-demand industry sectors. “GO Virginia investments are a win for families, a win for local communities, and a win both for the businesses who call Virginia home — and the companies looking to expand in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By equipping Virginians with the skills they need to find jobs in high-demand fields, we can help set them on a course for life-long success and make sure Virginia leads the way in the competitive industries shaping the future.” The approved portfolio reflects a comprehensive, industry-aligned strategy to grow Virginia’s economy by strengthening workforce pipelines, accelerating business development, and investing in regional assets that drive long-term competitiveness. “These thoughtful investments demonstrate Virginia’s commitment to growing a skilled workforce and strengthening the industries that drive our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “GO Virginia continues to help regions collaborate, innovate, and compete for long-term economic and community growth.” In advanced manufacturing, projects will support job creation, expand training opportunities, and strengthen the full ecosystem from workforce development to commercialization. In aerospace and unmanned systems, investments will train more than 1,300 individuals and establish scalable pathways into high-growth aviation careers, reinforcing Virginia’s leadership in advanced mobility technology and innovation. The portfolio also strengthens the life sciences, one of the Commonwealth’s fastest-growing sectors, by building coordinated talent pipelines that support job placement, internships, and apprenticeships. At the same time, investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies will expand access to high-demand skills, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and prepare more than 2,000 individuals for careers in these technology-driven fields. Additional initiatives are focused on accelerating business growth and strengthening key industry clusters, including defense and logistics. These projects are expected to support business expansion and attraction while building more resilient supply chains across the Commonwealth. Strategic investments in site development and economic infrastructure will further enhance Virginia’s ability to compete for large-scale economic opportunities. “Today’s investments reflect a clear commitment to addressing current needs and building a foundation for Virginia’s future economy,” said Emily O’Quinn, Chair of the GO Virginia State Board. “By aligning talent and innovation through regional collaboration, we are ensuring Virginia remains competitive in the industries driving our future.” Since its inception in 2017, GO Virginia has strengthened regional economies through strategic collaboration across 131 localities. The program has supported the creation of more than 1,000 new businesses and 24,000 jobs by fostering innovation, workforce development, and industry growth. To learn more about GO Virginia, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova. Implementation Grant Applications AM2 Initiative to Grow Advanced Manufacturing | $4,230,160 Regions 2 (Lead) and 3: Counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Botetourt, Campbell, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski and Roanoke; Cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem; Towns of Bedford, Rocky Mount and Vinton The AM2 Initiative is a multiregional effort to scale advanced manufacturing through coordinated investments in talent development, innovation infrastructure, and business support. The project will establish an industry consortium; develop training and credentialing programs; and provide resources for prototyping, commercialization and workforce development. By aligning education, industry, and regional strategy, the initiative will strengthen Virginia’s manufacturing ecosystem and support business growth across multiple regions. Randolph College Mechanical Engineering Program Expansion | $686,340 Region 2: Counties of Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell; City of Lynchburg Randolph College will expand its mechanical engineering program to address workforce demand in the advanced manufacturing sector. The project includes the development of new laboratories, applied learning spaces and industry-informed curriculum, along with expanded opportunities for dual enrollment, internships and undergraduate research. By aligning training with employer needs, the initiative will strengthen the regional talent pipeline and prepare graduates for high-demand engineering careers. FAA Uncrewed Aerial Systems College Initiative | $788,700 Region 5: Counties of Accomack and Northampton Eastern Shore Community College will establish a comprehensive workforce training program in unmanned aerial systems that align with regional industry demand and federal partners. The program will expand credentialing opportunities, develop new engineering and electronics curricula and provide hands-on training through real-world applications. The initiative will strengthen Virginia’s position in advanced aviation and unmanned systems while building a scalable workforce pipeline. Hampton Roads Playbook Implementation: Defense | $746,494 Region 5: Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, New Kent, Southampton and York; Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg This project advances a regional strategy to strengthen defense-related supply chains and support business growth in one of Virginia’s most critical industry sectors. The initiative will connect small and mid-sized businesses to major defense contractors, expand global partnerships and position the region for new investment. The project is expected to create new jobs, attract new companies, expand existing businesses and support a more resilient and competitive defense ecosystem. Hampton Roads Mobility Innovation Center (MIC) | $3,061,400 Region 5: Cities of Hampton and Newport News The Hampton Roads Mobility Innovation Center will establish a state-of-the-art training and testing environment for advanced air mobility and unmanned systems technologies. The project will create Federal Aviation Administration-compliant operating environments to support workforce training, product testing, and innovation in emerging aviation sectors. The center will serve as a regional hub for talent development, business growth, and technological advancement. Hampton Roads Playbook Sites Planning | $296,450 Region 5: Counties of Gloucester, Isle of Wight, James City and York; Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg This project will develop a coordinated regional strategy to identify, evaluate and prioritize industrial sites aligned with high-growth sectors including defense, energy, aerospace and logistics. The effort will produce market-ready site profiles and a regional asset map to support future business attraction and investment. Start in Hampton Roads Talent Attraction & Retention Program | $200,000 Region 5: Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, New Kent, Southampton, York; Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg This regional initiative will create a centralized digital platform to attract, connect and retain talent across Hampton Roads’ priority industries. The platform will serve as a front door for jobseekers, students and transitioning service members, linking them to career opportunities and regional employers. By strengthening talent attraction and workforce connectivity, the project will support business growth and long-term regional competitiveness. Extended Workforce Pathways with Stafford and Caroline Counties | $965,601 Region 6: Counties of Caroline and Stafford This project expands career and technical education pathways across two school divisions to prepare students for high-demand industries including data centers, logistics, energy and information technology. The initiative will introduce new programs, align curriculum with industry-recognized credentials and provide opportunities for dual enrollment and direct workforce entry. Through regional collaboration, the project will build a scalable model for workforce development and student success. Life Sciences Innovation & Future Talent (LIFT-VA) | $2,383,000 Region 7: Prince William and Loudoun Counties; City of Manassas LIFT-VA will build a comprehensive life sciences workforce pipeline spanning middle school through graduate education. The program combines classroom instruction, laboratory training and employer engagement to prepare students for careers in biosciences and biomedical research. By integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and expanding credentialing opportunities, the initiative will strengthen the region’s growing life sciences cluster and support long-term workforce development. AI Mobile Unit for Workforce & Education | $1,079,109 Regions 6 (Lead) and 9: Counties of Fauquier, King George, Nelson, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford The AI Mobile Unit project will expand access to artificial intelligence training and certification across rural and underserved communities through mobile learning labs. The initiative will deliver hands-on instruction to students, educators and workforce participants, while also creating dual enrollment opportunities and industry-recognized credential pathways. This approach ensures broader access to emerging technology skills and strengthens the region’s workforce readiness. CNC Machining Program at RCC | $431,575 Region 6: Counties of Gloucester, King and Queen, Lancaster, Middlesex and Northumberland and Town of West Point The CNC Machining Program College will expand workforce training capacity in advanced manufacturing by developing a hands-on program aligned with regional employer demand. The initiative will help address critical workforce gaps and support the growth of manufacturing employers across the region. Clarke County Camp 7 Extended Due Diligence | $250,000 Region 8: Counties of Clarke and Frederick Clarke County will advance a 40-acre industrial site toward development readiness by completing engineering design, infrastructure planning, and site characterization. The project builds on prior due diligence efforts and positions the site for future investment and job creation. Planning, Feasibility, and Small-Scale Pilot Grant Applications Advancing Virginia Shellfish Aquaculture | $81,002 Regions 6 (Lead) and 5: Counties of Gloucester, Lancaster; Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland The Advancing Virginia Shellfish Aquaculture project will develop a regional strategy to scale Virginia’s aquaculture industry by strengthening innovation, technology adoption, and industry competitiveness. Led by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in partnership with higher education institutions and industry stakeholders, the initiative will assess industry needs, identify opportunities for technological advancement and develop a roadmap for a regional aquaculture innovation ecosystem. This effort positions Virginia to enhance its leadership in shellfish production while supporting long-term growth in the seafood and marine economy. The PIVOT Academy | $50,451 Region 7: Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, and Loudoun The PIVOT Academy project will design and pilot a regional model to help small businesses transition into state, local, and education contracting markets. Led by George Mason University, the initiative will provide targeted training, industry engagement and procurement readiness support through a structured workshop and stakeholder engagement process. The project will result in a strategic roadmap to expand business access to public sector opportunities and strengthen the region’s small business ecosystem. Shenandoah University Buzzins Commercial Kitchen and Culinary Hub | $100,000 Region 8: Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren; City of Winchester This project will develop a comprehensive plan for a commercial kitchen and culinary hub to support entrepreneurship and growth in the food and beverage manufacturing sector. Shenandoah University will design facility layouts, establish a sustainable business model and create a workforce and entrepreneurship training curriculum through its HIVE program. The initiative builds on prior regional planning efforts and positions the region to support small business development, value-added agriculture and industry expansion.