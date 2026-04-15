Governor Spanberger Announces New Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan for 2026-2029

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced the release of Virginia’s Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan for 2026–2029, a comprehensive roadmap designed to guide tourism growth, sharpen the Commonwealth’s competitive edge, and increase both visitation and traveler spending over the next four years. Developed by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) in partnership with Hunden Partners, a nationally recognized leader in destination development and tourism planning, the plan provides a coordinated, data-driven strategy to strengthen Virginia’s tourism industry and support economic growth across all regions of the Commonwealth. “Tourism is a critical economic driver for Virginia — supporting jobs, strengthening small businesses, and generating revenue in communities across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “This strategic plan provides a clear roadmap to compete in today’s evolving travel market, invest in the experiences visitors are seeking, and ensure Virginia remains a top destination for travelers from across the country and around the world.” The Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan reflects one of the most comprehensive tourism planning efforts in Virginia’s history, incorporating input from more than 2,000 stakeholders and analyzing hundreds of tourism assets across all 11 tourism regions. It identifies key opportunities to expand lodging, enhance outdoor recreation, grow family-friendly attractions, and invest in sports and event infrastructure to better meet evolving visitor expectations. The plan also underscores the increasingly competitive nature of the tourism industry, as neighboring states continue to invest heavily in attractions, infrastructure, and destination development to capture greater market share. Three primary priorities are outlined in the plan, which include increasing investment in tourism product development, targeting investments to address regional gaps and opportunities, and strengthening coordination across state, regional, and local partners. “Tourism remains a cornerstone of Virginia’s economy, generating billions of dollars in visitor spending annually and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “With strategic investment and coordinated execution, the Commonwealth is well positioned to grow its tourism economy and expand its economic impact in the years ahead. This plan will help us build on Virginia’s strengths, make smart investments, and ensure our tourism industry continues to drive opportunity statewide.” “Destinations that invest strategically and align their efforts are the ones that win more visitors,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This plan provides a clear, actionable framework to help Virginia grow visitation, extend length of stay, and increase traveler spending while ensuring every locality has the tools they need to succeed.” The statewide framework is available now, providing a high-level overview, key trends, and recommendations to guide implementation. Regional plans detailing specific strategies for each of Virginia’s tourism regions will be released in the coming days. As part of implementation, VTC will launch a new community-level program in Summer 2026 to help regions translate strategy into actionable projects and partnerships. For more information and to view the Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan, visit vatc.org/industryinitiatives/strategictourismplan.