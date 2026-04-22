Governor Spanberger Celebrates New Paid Family Medical Leave Law, Other Laws to Protect Workers

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today celebrated new laws to protect workers during health and family emergencies, strengthen protections for working Virginians, and invest in Virginia’s workforce. The General Assembly accepted the Governor’s amendments to landmark legislation creating Virginia’s new paid family and medical leave program, which will empower millions of workers throughout the Commonwealth to care for a loved one, recover from a serious illness, or welcome a new child without sacrificing their pay. Additionally, the General Assembly accepted the Governor’s amendments to legislation guaranteeing fair pay for workers on public construction projects, enabling working Virginians to seek recourse for proven wage theft violations and recover their earned wages, and helping workers earn more by protecting against attempts to use their salary history to set future pay. “Today, we are making good on our promise to stand up for the men and women who power Virginia’s economy,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia is now the first state in the South to create a paid family and medical leave program. Thanks to this landmark law, millions of Virginians will no longer be forced to give up their paycheck when they welcome a child, or when their loved one faces a serious illness. Leaders in the General Assembly have worked for close to a decade to pass this landmark legislation, and I congratulate them on their relentless effort as we take this historic step forward for workers and families across Virginia.” Spanberger continued, “Not only is this a win for so many Virginia families, but this law will empower small businesses across Virginia to better compete with large corporations by offering competitive benefits they would otherwise be unable to afford. These companies will now be empowered to hire and grow their operations right here in the Commonwealth — and create new opportunities for Virginians to find stable careers. We are also taking commonsense steps to make sure Virginians are fairly treated and compensated at their place of work — no matter if they punch a timecard, swipe a badge, or work primarily for tips. I know that Virginia will now be a stronger place to build a career, grow a family, and start a business.” Recent polling shows that more than 80 percent of Virginians support establishing a paid family and medical leave program. The new laws build on the Governor’s recent actions to raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, boost workforce training and apprenticeships, and attract new investment to Virginia to create new opportunities for workers. HB1207 (Delegate Briana Sewell), SB2 (Senator Jennifer Boysko): Paid Family and Medical Leave This legislation creates a portable insurance program — funded by both workers and employers, similar to unemployment insurance — that allows Virginians to take up to twelve weeks of paid leave to address serious health needs for themselves or a family member, including parental leave. While some employers offer a similar benefit to workers, this portable program would significantly expand access to Virginia’s workers and smaller employers who otherwise would not be able to offer such a benefit. HB569 (Delegate Michael Feggans), SB518 (Senator Aaron Rouse): Modernizing Virginia’s prevailing wage system This legislation ensures that workers on public construction projects in the Commonwealth are paid fair wages by strengthening the state’s prevailing wage program. State agencies will now establish Virginia-specific prevailing wage rates that are aligned with local standards instead of relying on the federal system — ultimately improving the accuracy of prevailing wage rates and leveling the playing field for businesses that are already in compliance. HB238 (Delegate Alfonso Lopez): Protecting employees from wage theft This legislation establishes a clear enforcement authority for wage theft violations, enabling employees who may not be able to pursue legal action on their own with a pathway to recover lost wages. At a time when many Virginians are struggling to get by, this legislation will ensure that employees are able to keep their hard-earned dollars while providing clarity and guidance for employers. HB636 (Delegate Michelle Maldonado), SB215 (Senator Jennifer Boysko): Prohibiting employers from seeking wage or salary history This legislation will reduce pay disparities and improve earning potential for workers by prohibiting employers from seeking or using a candidate’s previous salary history to determine future pay. Too often, workers are held back from reaching their full earning potential due to previously low wages. This legislation will ensure that employees are offered the pay they deserve while promoting greater transparency in the application process.