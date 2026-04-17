Governor Spanberger Launches Inaugural Regional Readiness Summit to Strengthen Emergency Response, Prioritize the Safety of Virginians

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger yesterday kicked off her Administration’s inaugural Regional Readiness Summits with a briefing focused on strengthening the safety and security of families in Southwest Virginia. In Abingdon, Governor Spanberger brought together more than 100 senior public safety leaders — including police chiefs, sheriffs, fire chiefs, and emergency management personnel — to develop plans for improving readiness, response, and recovery for crisis incidents that exceed agency capabilities or involve multiple localities. The Regional Readiness Summits are part of Governor Spanberger’s overall Unified Readiness Framework — actioning the Governor’s Executive Order 12, which directs the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to support interagency coordination. The Summits will continue to help ensure that public safety professionals across Virginia are fully engaged and ready to respond when their communities need them. “No single agency or sector can meet today’s emergency response challenges alone,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia’s strength lies in the partnerships we built before disaster strikes. Over the past several years, our state has faced catastrophic flooding, active shooter incidents, and devastating fires — leaving a lasting mark on so many of our communities. These events are growing more complex and placing even greater demands on local resources. My administration remains committed to strengthening communication, coordination, and collaboration across jurisdictions and with our public safety partners in the private sector.” “Preparation is the most important thing we can do before a crisis,” said Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Stanley M. Meador. “Yesterday’s discussions on collaboration, mutual aid, and regional resources ensure officials and our private sector leaders are ready should a crisis occur in Southwest Virginia.” Professionals from the following sectors worked through several crisis scenarios, discussing their capabilities, resources, and needs: Critical infrastructure

Emergency management professionals

Emergency medical services

Environmental services

Fire services

Forestry

Hospitals

Higher education

Law enforcement

Local administrators

National Guard

Non-governmental organizations

Public health

Public safety telecommunicators

Social services

Transportation Governor Spanberger will host additional regional summits across the Commonwealth in the coming months. The Public Safety & Homeland Security Secretariat will evaluate the results of each forum to identify capability gaps, investment priorities, and opportunities for the state to support localities.