Governor Spanberger Signs Bills she says will make healthcare, housing, & energy more affordable for Virginians

The Governor signed legislation into law to stop predatory middlemen — pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) — from hiking up the cost of prescription drugs. Additionally, the Governor signed bills to encourage the development of new housing, invest in Virginia’s healthcare workforce, and protect Virginia ratepayers from shouldering the cost of new energy infrastructure investments.

“No Virginian should ever have to choose between seeing their doctor, paying their rent or mortgage, or keeping their lights on,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I am signing this legislation to respond to the real, pressing concerns I have heard from Virginia families across the Commonwealth about high costs — particularly at the pharmacy counter, in the housing market, and on their utility bills. I’m grateful to the lawmakers who made addressing rising costs a priority during this legislative session.”

Spanberger continued, “We are holding pharmacy benefit managers accountable for hiking up drug costs, cutting red tape so more Virginians can find housing that fits their budget, and tackling the high energy costs Virginians are facing across the Commonwealth. Over the coming weeks, I look forward to taking further action to address rising healthcare, housing, and energy costs. As additional bills are sent to my desk, I will continue to sign them into law as we work to build a stronger, safer, and more affordable future for every Virginian.”

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for Virginians:

SB669 (Senator Aaron Rouse) — Stopping predatory middlemen from hiking up the cost of prescription drugs. Passed unanimously. This legislation is identical to HB830, patroned Delegate Katrina Callsen, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

SB405 (Senator L. Louise Lucas)— Increasing access to quality, affordable care by investing in and growing Virginia’s healthcare workforce. Passed unanimously. This legislation is identical to HB815, patroned by Delegate Mark Downey, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB220 (Delegate Patrick Hope), SB630 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) —Eliminating additional fees on healthcare premiums. Passed with bipartisan support.

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to make housing more affordable and available for Virginians:

HB1227 (Delegate Josh Thomas), SB729 (Senator Michael Jones) — Leveraging the Commonwealth’s bonding authority to support the development of new affordable housing.Passed with bipartisan support.

SB628 (Senator Mamie Locke) — Keeping Virginians in their homes by expanding the Virginia Eviction Reduction Program pilot program. Passed with bipartisan support. This legislation is identical to HB527, patroned by Delegate Adele McClure, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB655 (Delegate Michelle Lopes Maldonado), SB346 (Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg) — Boosting housing supply by making it easier to build manufactured homes.Passed with bipartisan support.

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to address Virginians’ high energy costs:

HB1191 (Delegate Irene Shin), SB377 (Senator Scott Surovell) — Permitting high energy use customers to invest in new energy infrastructure while protecting ratepayers from increased costs.Passed unanimously.

HB369 (Delegate David Reid) — Encouraging investment in cutting-edge energy technology, like fusion and nuclear. Passed with bipartisan support. This legislation is identical to SB598, patroned by Senator Creigh Deeds, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB562 (Delegate David Reid) — Encouraging electric co-operatives to provide more reliable power for customers and help ease demand on the grid. Passed with bipartisan support.This legislation is identical to SB487, patroned by Senator McPike, which will be signed by the Governor once communicated.

HB889 (Delegate Irene Shin), SB497 (Senator Russet Perry) — Streamlining permitting of new high-voltage transmission infrastructure in existing utility and highway corridors.Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1225 (Delegate Irene Shin), SB407 (Senator Jennifer Boysko) — Supporting the development of electric vehicle charging stations to expand access and reliability.Passed with bipartisan support.

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to lower costs for disabled Veterans and make filing taxes more affordable for Virginians:

HB94 (Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker) — Expanding the exemption from annual vehicle registration fees for disabled Veterans.Passed with bipartisan support.

HB1180 (Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams), SB591 (Senator Jeremy McPike) — Creating a free tax filing program for individuals to reduce the burden on working Virginians during tax season.Passed unanimously.

The full list of legislation signed by Governor Spanberger is available here.

BACKGROUND

In the opening months of her administration, Governor Spanberger has remained laser-focused on making life less expensive for Virginians. In December, Governor Spanberger announced the “Affordable Virginia Agenda” — her key legislative priorities with General Assembly leaders to lower housing, healthcare, and energy costs for Virginians.

On her first day in office, Governor Spanberger signed her first executive orders to start building a stronger, more affordable future for all Virginians — including by directing her cabinet secretaries and all executive branch agencies to quickly identify ways to reduce costs for families. Last week, the Governor signed an executive order creating Virginia’s first Chief Energy Officer — a cabinet-level position focused on addressing rising energy costs for families and meeting the Commonwealth’s long-term energy needs.