Governor Spanberger Signs Bipartisan Bills to Strengthen Schools, Support Students

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger signed legislation to strengthen schools, make sure students are set up for long-term success, and keep kids safe and healthy both in and out of the classroom. Bills the Governor signed into law will support high school career and technical education programs, make it easier for students and families to apply for financial aid, and empower parents to be involved in their child’s course selection. Additionally, the Governor signed legislation into law to strengthen school construction and modernization planning. This action comes after the Governor’s day-one executive order focused on strengthening K-12 schools and institutions of higher learning, helping students succeed, and hearing directly from parents, educators, students, and school leaders. “The strength of public schools is personal for me — both as someone who grew up in Virginia public schools and as a parent of three school-aged daughters,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Parents deserve to know that their students are receiving an education that allows them to reach their full potential.” Spanberger continued, “I am signing this legislation into law to help make sure every student is set up for success — whether they enter straight into the workforce, pursue an apprenticeship, join the military, or attend a community college or four-year university. Over the next four years, I will continue to work with anyone who wants to deliver results for parents, students, and families.” Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to strengthen schools and support students: HB332 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB203 (Senator David Suetterlein). Making it easier to get career and technical education teachers into the classroom. Passed unanimously. SB592 (Senator Lamont Bagby). Aligning career and technical education course offerings with emerging industry and workforce needs. Passed unanimously. HB544 (Delegate Alex Askew), SB498 (Senator Lashrecse Aird). Supporting new investment in K-12 schools by making the Commission on School Construction and Modernization permanent and requiring a 10-year capital roadmap. Passed unanimously. HB211 (Delegate Debra Gardner). Studying barriers to Head Start and Early Head Start participation in Virginia. Passed with bipartisan support. HB1221 (Delegate Briana Sewell), SB167 (Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg). Cutting red tape by streamlining Virginia’s higher education financial aid programs to reduce confusion and help Virginia students apply for awards. Passed unanimously. HB924 (Delegate Sam Rasoul). Directing the Board of Education and Superintendent of Public Instruction to support the improvement of low-performing schools. Passed with bipartisan support. HB299 (Delegate Dan Helmer), SB200 (Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg). Strengthening the administration of Standards of Learning assessments. Passed with bipartisan support. SB817 (Senator David Suetterlein). Empowering parents by requiring schools to notify parents of student course enrollment deadlines and the process for requesting changes to course selection. Passed unanimously. HB1243 (Delegate Israel O’Quinn). Ensuring state accountability ratings accurately reflect student achievement growth. Passed unanimously. HB647 (Delegate Hillary Kent). Helping more career and technical education instructors get licensed. Passed unanimously. HB206 (Delegate Karen Keys-Gamarra). Giving parents additional information about administration of college partnership laboratory schools. Passed with bipartisan support. SB108 (Senator Stella Pekarsky). Making clear the prohibition on student cellphone and smart device use on school property from bell to bell, helping public school students learn in a distraction-free environment during class time and focus on social interaction during lunch. Passed with bipartisan support. HB1486 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB568 (Senator Glen Sturtevant). Instructing students on the addictive potential of electronic devices. Passed with bipartisan support. SB245 (Senator Christopher Head). Prohibiting schools from using social media as the sole method of communicating with students about school-related extracurricular activities. Passed unanimously. Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to help keep students safe and healthy at school and in their communities: HB1086 (Delegate Amy Laufer). Encouraging K-12 schools to purchase fresh school meal ingredients from Virginia farmers and producers. Passed unanimously. HB832 (Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams). Assisting Governor’s Schools in increasing meal offerings available to all students. Passed with bipartisan support. HB705 (Delegate Cliff Hayes), SB151 (Senator Christie New Craig). Developing a statewide program of instruction on water safety for elementary school students. Passed with bipartisan support. HB957 (Delegate Elizabeth Guzman). Ensuring school divisions have information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in K-12 schools. Passed unanimously. HB971 (Delegate Cia Price). Protecting student-athlete’s biometric data. Passed with bipartisan support. SB529 (Senator Danny Diggs). Focusing the training of school security officers on emergency procedures and responding to behavioral threats in schools. Passed unanimously. HB1301 (Delegate Josh Thomas), SB122 (Senator Jeremy McPike). Supporting students with diabetes. Passed unanimously. BACKGROUND These actions follow last week’s announcement that the Governor signed additional bipartisan school safety legislation measures to ensure Virginia teachers have the resources and training to respond to emergencies. These include strengthening training on red flag laws, helping teachers identify student mental health challenges, and modernizing internet safety education. In March, the Governor launched her Administration’s “Commonwealth Listening Tour” in Hampton with a roundtable discussion focused on setting Virginia students up for success and supporting Virginia teachers who help kids reach their full potential.