Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Fentanyl Awareness Day. We remember those we have lost and families forever changed due to fentanyl poisoning, acknowledge the devastation of this drug on communities, and recognize those who have dedicated their lives to spread awareness, education and prevention of fentanyl overdoses across the Commonwealth and the Nation.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 28th Day of April, 2025.

Sincerely,