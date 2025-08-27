Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the flag of the United States of America, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of the victims of this senseless act of violence committed on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset on August 31, 2025.

Ordered on this, the 27th day of August, 2025.

Sincerely,