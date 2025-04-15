Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the 18th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting in which 32 people tragically lost their lives.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 15th day of April 2025.

Sincerely,