Governor’s Flag Order for Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Virginia Tech shooting, their families, and the entire Virginia Tech community. I hereby order that the flag shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 15th day of April, 2026.