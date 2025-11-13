Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of United States Navy Captain Thomas Edwin Scheurich, who was declared missing in action on March 1, 1968, during the Vietnam War while serving his country with courage and devotion. After more than five decades, Captain Scheurich’s remains have been identified and will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on November 14, 2025. Virginia joins the nation in honoring Captain Scheurich with profound respect and gratitude for his selfless service and in recognizing the enduring strength and courage of his family. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, November 14, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset. Ordered on this, the 13th day of November, 2025. Sincerely,