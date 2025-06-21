Greeneville edges Pulaski, 5-4

Greeneville edges Pulaski, 5-4Greeneville beat Pulaski Saturday night, 5-4 in Appalachian League play.

The two teams face off again Sunday at 2 p.m.

Pulaski returns home Tuesday against Bluefield.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
WilliamsCF
 4 0 1 0 1 2 .318 .800
MeurantDH
 1 0 0 0 2 1 .000 .667
a-SparrerPH-DH
 2 0 0 0 0 1 .154 .544
RickettsC
 3 0 2 0 1 0 .375 .975
WisdomRF
 5 0 1 1 0 2 .222 .701
TaylorSS
 2 1 0 0 3 1 .286 .873
Toole2B
 5 0 1 0 0 1 .229 .635
TorrezLF
 3 1 0 0 2 3 .154 .583
Holt1B
 2 1 1 3 1 0 .237 .782
Bryant3B
 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 .083
Totals
 30 4 6 4 11 12
a-Struck out for Meurant in the 6th.;
BATTING

2BToole (2, Hay).
HRHolt (1, 4th inning off Kennedy, 1 on, 1 out).
TBHolt 4; Ricketts 2; Toole 2; Williams; Wisdom.
RBIHolt 3 (9); Wisdom (11).
2-out RBIWisdom.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Torrez 2; Wisdom 2; Holt; Taylor.
SFHolt.
GIDPWisdom.
Team RISP1-for-11.
Team LOB12.
BASERUNNING

SBTaylor (8, 2nd base off Kennedy/Francisco).
CSWilliams (2, 2nd base by Kennedy/Francisco).
FIELDING

PickoffsBaker (Patton at 1st base).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Baker
 2.0 3 0 0 2 2 0 1.80
Peck
 2.0 4 2 2 1 2 0 12.86
Moss(BS, 1)
 2.0 2 2 2 3 1 0 12.79
Knoll(L, 1-1)
 2.0 1 1 1 0 3 1 1.08
Totals
 8.0 10 5 5 6 8 1
Batters – GRN AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
JordanRF
 5 1 1 1 0 1 .222 .619
Adams, TLF
 5 0 2 1 0 1 .333 .666
McNaughtonDH
 4 0 2 0 0 1 .385 1.299
Kim, C3B
 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 .815
Akers1B
 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294 .743
IngeSS
 3 1 1 1 1 0 .279 .764
Patton2B
 3 1 1 2 1 1 .273 .877
FranciscoC
 3 0 0 0 1 2 .059 .574
HaireCF
 3 1 2 0 1 1 .280 .846
Totals
 32 5 10 5 6 8
BATTING

2BHaire (2, Baker); Jordan (2, Moss); McNaughton (2, Moss).
3BInge (1, Peck).
HRPatton (1, 7th inning off Knoll, 0 on, 2 out).
TBAdams, T 2; Akers; Haire 3; Inge 3; Jordan 2; McNaughton 3; Patton 4.
RBIAdams, T (1); Inge (8); Jordan (3); Patton 2 (9).
2-out RBIPatton.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outMcNaughton 2; Patton; Jordan; Kim, C; Inge 2.
Team RISP2-for-11.
Team LOB9.
BASERUNNING

SBAdams, T (1, 2nd base off Baker/Ricketts); Jordan (11, 3rd base off Moss/Ricketts).
CSKim, C (1, 3rd base by Moss/Ricketts).
POPatton (1st base by Baker).
FIELDING

DP(Inge-Patton-Akers).
Pitchers – GRN IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Kennedy
 4.0 3 3 3 5 5 1 4.50
Jackson, T
 1.2 1 0 0 4 4 0 5.40
Hay
 0.1 1 1 1 2 0 0 9.82
Lewis(W, 1-0)(BS, 2)
 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5.40
Dawkins(H, 1)
 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
Mork(S, 1)
 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1.80
Totals
 9.0 6 4 4 11 12 1
HBP:Ricketts (by Jackson, T).
Pitch timer violations:Peck (pitcher).
Pitches-strikes:Baker 34-18; Peck 37-20; Moss 48-25; Knoll 25-16; Kennedy 86-46; Jackson, T 56-24; Hay 20-9; Lewis 16-10; Dawkins 11-8; Mork 10-8.
Groundouts-flyouts:Baker 0-1; Peck 2-1; Moss 1-3; Knoll 0-2; Kennedy 3-2; Jackson, T 1-0; Hay 1-0; Lewis 0-0; Dawkins 2-0; Mork 2-0.
Batters faced:Baker 10; Peck 11; Moss 10; Knoll 7; Kennedy 19; Jackson, T 11; Hay 4; Lewis 3; Dawkins 3; Mork 3.
Inherited runners-scored:Hay 3-0; Lewis 3-1.
Umpires:HP: Trey Neville. 1B: William Evans.
Weather:87 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:2 mph, Calm.
First pitch:7:02 PM.
T:3:16.
Att:3,788.
Venue:Pioneer Park.
June 21, 2025