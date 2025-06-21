Greeneville edges Pulaski, 5-4
Greeneville beat Pulaski Saturday night, 5-4 in Appalachian League play.
The two teams face off again Sunday at 2 p.m.
Pulaski returns home Tuesday against Bluefield.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
WilliamsCF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.318
|.800
|
MeurantDH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.667
|
a-SparrerPH-DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|.544
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|.975
|
WisdomRF
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|.701
|
TaylorSS
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.286
|.873
|
Toole2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|.635
|
TorrezLF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.154
|.583
|
Holt1B
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.237
|.782
|
Bryant3B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.083
|
Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|11
|12
a-Struck out for Meurant in the 6th.;
BATTING
2BToole (2, Hay).
HRHolt (1, 4th inning off Kennedy, 1 on, 1 out).
TBHolt 4; Ricketts 2; Toole 2; Williams; Wisdom.
RBIHolt 3 (9); Wisdom (11).
2-out RBIWisdom.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams; Torrez 2; Wisdom 2; Holt; Taylor.
SFHolt.
GIDPWisdom.
Team RISP1-for-11.
Team LOB12.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor (8, 2nd base off Kennedy/Francisco).
CSWilliams (2, 2nd base by Kennedy/Francisco).
FIELDING
PickoffsBaker (Patton at 1st base).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1.80
|2.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|12.86
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|12.79
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1.08
|
Totals
|8.0
|10
|5
|5
|6
|8
|1
|Batters – GRN
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
JordanRF
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|.619
|
Adams, TLF
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|.666
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|1.299
|
Kim, C3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.815
|
Akers1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|.743
|
IngeSS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|.764
|
Patton2B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|.877
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.059
|.574
|
HaireCF
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|.846
|
Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|6
|8
BATTING
2BHaire (2, Baker); Jordan (2, Moss); McNaughton (2, Moss).
3BInge (1, Peck).
HRPatton (1, 7th inning off Knoll, 0 on, 2 out).
TBAdams, T 2; Akers; Haire 3; Inge 3; Jordan 2; McNaughton 3; Patton 4.
RBIAdams, T (1); Inge (8); Jordan (3); Patton 2 (9).
2-out RBIPatton.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outMcNaughton 2; Patton; Jordan; Kim, C; Inge 2.
Team RISP2-for-11.
Team LOB9.
BASERUNNING
SBAdams, T (1, 2nd base off Baker/Ricketts); Jordan (11, 3rd base off Moss/Ricketts).
CSKim, C (1, 3rd base by Moss/Ricketts).
POPatton (1st base by Baker).
FIELDING
DP(Inge-Patton-Akers).
|Pitchers – GRN
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|4.50
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|5.40
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|9.82
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5.40
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|
Totals
|9.0
|6
|4
|4
|11
|12
|1
HBP:Ricketts (by Jackson, T).
Pitch timer violations:Peck (pitcher).
Pitches-strikes:Baker 34-18; Peck 37-20; Moss 48-25; Knoll 25-16; Kennedy 86-46; Jackson, T 56-24; Hay 20-9; Lewis 16-10; Dawkins 11-8; Mork 10-8.
Groundouts-flyouts:Baker 0-1; Peck 2-1; Moss 1-3; Knoll 0-2; Kennedy 3-2; Jackson, T 1-0; Hay 1-0; Lewis 0-0; Dawkins 2-0; Mork 2-0.
Batters faced:Baker 10; Peck 11; Moss 10; Knoll 7; Kennedy 19; Jackson, T 11; Hay 4; Lewis 3; Dawkins 3; Mork 3.
Inherited runners-scored:Hay 3-0; Lewis 3-1.
Umpires:HP: Trey Neville. 1B: William Evans.
Weather:87 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:2 mph, Calm.
First pitch:7:02 PM.
T:3:16.
Att:3,788.
Venue:Pioneer Park.
June 21, 2025