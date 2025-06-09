Greg Dalton, age 68 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born February 21, 1957 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Harold Clifton Dalton & Virdie Martin Dalton.

He loved boating, water skiing and his time working at the docks at Claytor Lake State Park.

He was affectionately known as Waterdog. Greg loved to airbrush and several of his paintings were purchased by local businesses, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

Greg is survived by his

Sister – Gloria Dalton – New Kent, VA

Brother – Philip (Cathy) Dalton – Pulaski

Special Friend – Gayle Keith

Long Time Friends – Rick Brinkley, Mark Elmore

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Josh Kilbourne officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to First United Methodist Church (135 4th Street NW, Pulaski, VA 24301) or Healing Hearts Canine Rescue, 3430 Lee Highway, Draper, Virginia, 24324.

