Griffin Stieg shines, pitches Hokies to 6-3 win at No. 14 Virginia

Stieg (W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 SO) scores first win since 2026 return to mound, helps Virginia Tech collect second top-15 road triumph

Hokiesports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by Griffin Stieg’s masterful six-inning start on Sunday, the Virginia Tech baseball team salvaged its series finale at No. 14 Virginia as the Hokies came through with the 6-3 victory at Davenport Field at Disharoon Park.

For the second consecutive Sunday, Virginia Tech (9-9, 2-4 ACC) was able to steal a true road win against a D1Baseball ranked opponent, closing one of the program’s most burdensome competitive and travel schedules known to its recent history. Since Feb. 27, nine of the Hokies’ last 10 games have been contested in neutral or road ballparks against top-25 competition, including seven games against top-15 opponents that contained a three-game visit to the ACC favorite, then-No. 5 Georgia Tech.

Stieg moved through the Cavaliers’ lineup with efficiency on Sunday, relying on strikeout magic and the sound defending behind him to carry a shutout deep into the fifth inning. There, a two-out, solo home run by Eric Becker marked the only blemish on Stieg’s report card that featured seven strikeouts (season high), three hits and one run spanning 104 pitches – his second highest career pitch count to date (March 17, 2024, at Louisville).

Prevailing on the long side, Stieg’s first winning decision since his aforementioned March 2024 start at Louisville also went down as the first by the Hokies’ starting pitching unit this season (18th game).

Virginia Tech was quieted early by right-handed starter Joe Paone, who collected the first nine outs for Virginia (16-4, 4-2 ACC) while facing one fewer batter (10) than Stieg had (11) through three scoreless innings. Sam Gates interrupted Paone’s groove with his two-out double during the second inning – part of his 2-for-3 day at the plate – but progressed no further when Paone fanned Owen Petrich, swinging, to scurry the threat.

Ethan Ball fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches from Paone during the fourth inning before batting a slow-developing double through the right side of the infield. After Treyson Hughes had filled the empty base with his five-pitch walk, Hudson Lutterman proceeded to hammer the first pitch of his at-bat against Paone beyond the left field wall for the go-ahead, three-run homer, instating the sophomore as the team’s new home run leader (four).

Having ended the second and third innings with strikeouts, Stieg dialed up another to escape a jam during the fourth inning. Facing two runners in scoring position, Stieg battled from 2-1 down in the count to strike out Zach Jackson, preserving the Hokies’ 3-0 lead and inviting the offense to deliver another big inning.

On cue, five pitches out of the strike zone by Paone to begin the fifth inning allowed Virginia Tech to put its first two batters on base, bringing the end to the right-hander’s day. After missing two bunt attempts, Sam Grube wound back against reliever Lucas Hartman and knocked an RBI double into right field, scoring Anderson French to extend the Hokies’ lead to 4-0.

Virginia Tech tacked on two more runs in less dramatic fashion, increasing its lead on an RBI groundout by Nick Locurto and a wild pitch that completed Grube’s trip around the bases. Pitching with a 6-1 lead, Stieg bounced back from a two-out walk during the sixth inning to strike out Noah Murray, looking, guiding the senior through six innings for the first time since his March 2024 start at Louisville.

Antonio Perrotta pulled Virginia a step closer during the seventh inning, hitting a two-run home run against senior reliever Luke Craytor. However, flashy defense by Virginia Tech helped Craytor and Brody Roe avoid further harm, keeping the Hokies’ three-run lead in tact heading into the eighth inning.

There, Roe picked up strikeouts of Joe Trioly and Harrison Didawick before Preston Crowl entered to collect the four-out save. Crowl struck out each of the four batters he faced, stamping his second consecutive save during an ACC series finale.

Led by Stieg, Virginia Tech’s arms combined to record 13 strikeouts – the team’s highest output since Feb. 21 against Rutgers (16) and its highest total during a nine-inning game against Virginia since March 31, 2023, at English Field (13). Sunday’s five hits allowed by the Hokies also equate to the program’s fewest permitted against the Cavaliers since May 1, 2021, at English Field (four).

UP NEXT

After contesting 10 of its previous 11 games away from Blacksburg, Virginia Tech will return home to English Field where it will play seven of its next eight games. The Hokies will host VCU on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. ET.