Griffith Actions to Honor, Support Law Enforcement During National Police Week

Friday, May 16, 2025 – The United States of America celebrates May 11, 2025, through May 17, 2025, as National Police Week. The U.S. House of Representatives voted on three measures during National Police Week to help law enforcement:

H.R. 2240 – Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act. Directs the U.S. Department of Justice to gather data on violent attacks against law enforcement officers.

H.R. 2243 – LEOSA Reform Act. Improves the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act and extends concealed carry privileges to qualified law enforcement officers.

H.R. 2255 – Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act. Allows current federal law enforcement officers in good standing to purchase a retired weapon at market value from a federal agency.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) voted in favor of all three measures.

On Thursday, May 15, Congressman Griffith attended the 44th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony honored the country’s fallen law enforcement officers. During the ceremony, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered remarks. Second Lady Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Border Czar Tom Homan also attended the Service.

The Service featured a roll call of the 147 fallen police officers who perished in the last year, including Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy. In August of 2024, Deputy Reedy was killed by gunfire and his partner, Deputy Michael Fedorchuk, was injured. Deputy Reedy’s family participated in the Service while Smyth County Sheriff “Chip” Shuler and some of Deputy Reedy’s colleagues were in attendance.

Following the week of DC activities, Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“Many Virginia communities are equipped with safe streets and peaceful neighborhoods thanks to the firm support and care of our law enforcement officers. I will continue to ‘back the blue’, fight against efforts to defund the police and honor the courageous service of our law enforcement. My heart and prayers go out to the family of Deputy Reedy, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the greater law enforcement community of Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia. The emotional service at the Capitol demonstrates America’s rich culture in celebrating the contributions and sacrifices of law enforcement.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith submitted into the Congressional Record an Extension of Remarks honoring the courageous service of Deputy Hunter Reedy.

Congressman Griffith also requested a flag be flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Griffith presented Deputy Reedy’s family with a printed copy of the Congressional Record and the flag during a ceremony at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy.

A copy of the remarks in the Congressional Record can be found here.

A video of Deputy Reedy’s name being called at the Memorial Service can be found here.