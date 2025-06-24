Griffith Advocates for Coal Miner Health and Safety Protections in Hearing with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 – Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, participated in a hearing entitled “The Fiscal Year 2026 Department of Health and Human Services Budget.” The hearing, which featured U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., focused on the agency’s budget request for fiscal year 2026.

Congressman Griffith engaged Secretary Kennedy, Jr. on different topics, with some related to the HHS National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the agency’s approach to Black Lung Disease. To see the interaction, click here or on the link below.

BACKGROUND

This year, HHS announced that NIOSH will join the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA) to improve coordination of health resources for Americans.

Other agencies a part of AHA include the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Coal worker’s pneumoconiosis, or Black Lung, is a disease that impacts our nation’s miners. Miners who are diagnosed with the disease are entitled to certain federal monetary and medical benefits under the Black Lung Benefits Program.

Congressman Griffith has visited facilities in Southwest Virginia that treat black lung disease, including Stone Mountain Health Services Black Lung Clinic in St. Charles, Virginia.

In 2019 and 2020, Congressman Griffith waived onto hearings held by the House Committee on Education & the Workforce to discuss protecting black lung benefits.

Congressman Griffith serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus.