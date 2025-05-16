Griffith Announces $500,000 EPA Brownfields Grant to Pulaski

Friday, May 16, 2025 – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, a $500,000 Brownfield Assessment grant. The funding supports a community-wide assessment of local brownfields. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The EPA’s Brownfields Program has the power to transform and revitalize communities, including those in Southwest Virginia.

“This EPA Brownfield Assessment grant for $500,000 helps the Town of Pulaski conduct an assessment of hazardous or polluted sites that can be potentially redeveloped for economic and social gain in Southwest Virginia.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith is chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment.

In March of 2025, Congressman Griffith chaired a hearing on the EPA’s Brownfields Program. Scott County Native and LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller testified to the panel and discussed the Program’s importance to Southwest Virginia communities.

The Brownfields Program empowers states, communities and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse brownfields.

A brownfield site is real property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.

Brownfield Assessment grants provide funding for brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments and community outreach.

Congressman Griffith’s e-newsletter on the Program can be found here.

Chairman Griffith will hold a hearing next week with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to discuss the agency’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget.