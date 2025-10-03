Griffith Announces $500,000 Grant for Regional Workforce Development

Friday, October 3, 2025 – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded the New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Foundation, whose board is based in Radford, Virginia, a $500,000 grant for workforce development. The funding will support the training of 200 individuals, service to 100 businesses and eight workforce development initiatives. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The ‘Workforce Ready’ project seeks to train and develop Southwest Virginia’s workforce.

“This ARC grant for $500,000 helps New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Foundation strengthen the regional workforce pipeline.”

BACKGROUND

Project “Workforce Ready” will expand training and credentialing opportunities throughout Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Washington and Wythe Counties. The Cities of Bristol, Galax and Radford will also receive support.

Two groups will be subgrantees of this ARC grant to carry out technical training and outreach efforts. These groups are the Center for Manufacturing Excellence of Southwest Virginia and the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement.