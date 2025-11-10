Griffith Attends Fort Chiswell Middle School Veterans Day Assembly

Monday, November 10, 2025 – The United States will celebrate Veterans Day on Tuesday, November 11. Ahead of the holiday, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) visited Fort Chiswell Middle School to attend the school’s Veterans Day assembly. The assembly honored the service and sacrifice of American veterans.

Following the assembly, Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“Our communities go above and beyond to express our profound appreciation for America’s veterans.

“As we get ready to observe Veterans Day, I join all in Virginia’s Ninth District to honor our veterans, thank them for their service and celebrate their contributions to America’s greatness.”