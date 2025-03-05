Griffith Celebrates House Passage of Congressional Review Act to Strike Down Biden Job-Killing Regulation

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 – The U.S. House of Representatives passed Rep. Griffith’s H.J. Res. 61, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to “National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Rubber Tire Manufacturing.”

This Congressional Review Act resolution overturns the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Rubber Tire Manufacturing National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) rule. Finalized November 29, 2024, at the conclusion of the Biden Administration, EPA could not even quantify whether public health would be protected and unreasonably requires rubber tire manufacturers to install regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs), which will cost American manufacturers millions and potentially lead to layoffs.

House Republican leaders praised passage of Rep. Griffith’s critical resolution.

“House Republicans passed legislation to remove the Biden Administration’s handcuffs on American energy and protect American workers, consumers, and businesses. We are working alongside the Trump Administration to restore American energy dominance. From a harmful EPA rule standing in the way of the rubber tire manufacturing industry, to radical unnecessary energy efficiency standards, House Republicans are putting a stop to the Biden Administration’s damaging regulations that hurt the American people. We will continue helping President Trump implement his energy agenda to ensure lower costs, create jobs and restore consumer choice.” — Speaker Mike Johnson

“For years, tire manufacturers have complied with NESHAP standards in order to minimize hazardous emissions and pollutants from rubber mixers; however, the Biden EPA’s NESHAP rubber tire rule would impose significant financial burdens on tire manufacturing facilities, crush American jobs, raise prices for families, and increase CO2 emissions, all while providing insignificant if not nonexistent benefits. Rubber tire manufacturers already abide by strict NESHAP standards that effectively safeguard public health. I applaud Rep. Morgan Griffith for bringing forward legislation to overturn this ill-informed and harmful rule, protecting our manufacturing industry, economy, and families and workers already struggling under lingering Bidenflation.”— Majority Leader Steve Scalise

“House Republicans continued their push today to roll back last-minute Biden administration rules that would have jeopardized American jobs and increased costs for consumers. In passing Rep. Griffith’s resolution, we are making clear the federal government has no place burdening businesses and buyers with ridiculous Green New Scam policies.” — Majority Whip Tom Emmer

“We’ve had it with the Democrats’ green new deal agenda. Biden and the deranged Democrats tried to regulate American businesses out of operation in the name of climate change. Rep. Griffith’s legislation reverses a costly and burdensome regulation on our manufacturers, helping to keep our businesses competitive.” — Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain

“In the final weeks of the Biden-Harris Administration, the EPA implemented burdensome rules that increase costs and harm American manufactures. Unsurprisingly, the EPA failed to collect the necessary and specific data needed to inform this rulemaking, but went ahead and implemented a new set of emissions standards that will raise prices for consumers and put family-sustaining jobs at risk anyway. I’m grateful to Chairman Griffith for his work and look forward to working with my Energy and Commerce Committee colleagues as well as President Trump and Administrator Zeldin to address this issue.” — House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie

“In our commitment to lowering costs and protecting the American manufacturing sector, House Republicans are aggressively dismantling the Biden regulatory regime and protecting good, well-paying American manufacturing jobs. Passage of my Congressional Review Act reverses an onerous, last-minute Biden regulation and provides essential relief to rubber tire manufacturers in Virginia and the rest of the United States. I thank the Republican Conference, led by Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Whip Emmer and Chairwoman McClain, for their support to rein in burdensome and costly regulations.” — Representative Morgan Griffith