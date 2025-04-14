Griffith Meets with Community Pharmacists in Dublin

Monday, April 14, 2025 – U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) met with members of Martin’s Pharmacy and other community pharmacists in Dublin, Virginia. Mr. William Hale, owner of Martin’s Pharmacy, invited Representative Griffith and led the discussions.

“Community pharmacies face unique challenges when serving their local populations with critical medicines and drugs. I am grateful for the dedicated workers of Martin’s Pharmacy and all community pharmacies in the region who tend to the medical needs of their community. I thank Mr. Hale, his staff and all the pharmacists in attendance for bringing to my attention issues important to them,” said Representative Griffith.

“We appreciate Representative Griffith taking the time to stop by the pharmacy and check in with us. Mr. Griffith has always been an avid supporter of independent community pharmacies. Representative Griffith’s fight to hold the Pharmacy Benefit Managers accountable for their actions and bring transparency to their tactics is essential to keep community pharmacies open and serving their communities,” said Mr. Hale.

BACKGROUND

Representative Griffith sits on the House Energy and Commerce’s Health Subcommittee, which oversees health care policy and Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) reform.

The Health Subcommittee held a hearing in February on PBM reform entitled “An Examination of How Reining in PBMs Will Drive Competition and Lower Costs for Patients.”

Representative Griffith’s questions from that hearing can be found here.