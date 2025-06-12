Griffith Statement on Congress Sending HALT Fentanyl Act to President Trump

Thursday, June 12, 2025 – The U.S. House voted and passed S. 331, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act today. The bill is the companion bill to Rep. Griffith’s and Rep. Latta’s HALT Fentanyl bill, H.R. 27, which passed the House earlier this year. The bill now heads to President Trump for his executive approval.

On passage, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“American communities continue to feel the impact of the fentanyl crisis, fueled in part by lethal fentanyl-related substances. Congressional action passing the HALT Fentanyl Act is a great step to help combat the crisis and save lives. We now deliver this critical bill to President Trump to aid the Administration in their push to fight the fentanyl crisis.”

BACKGROUND

The U.S. House of Representatives passed Rep. Griffith’s and Rep. Latta’s H.R. 27 on February 6, 2025. Their statement is available here.

In February, the Trump Administration issued a statement of Administration policy signaling their support of the HALT Fentanyl Act.

The Senate version, S. 331, passed the Senate on March 14, 2025.

This week, Congressman Griffith managed floor debate on the HALT Fentanyl Act. His remarks can be seen here.

The HALT Fentanyl Act would permanently classify lethal fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I substances, closing a dangerous loophole traffickers are exploiting. The new temporary Schedule I designation is set to expire in September 2025.

The bill also enables a streamlined registration process for medical research into fentanyl-related substances.