Griffith Statement on DOE Metallurgical Coal Announcement

Friday, May 23, 2025 – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Chris Wright announced on Thursday, May 22, that coal used in steelmaking is now designated as a critical material. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“I am excited by this announcement from the Department of Energy.

“Metallurgical coal is a lifeblood for coal and steel communities across the country, including Virginia’s Ninth District.

“By designating metallurgical coal as a critical material, the Trump Administration advances the mineral’s status as an important contributor to America’s economy, energy and manufacturing sectors and military preparedness.”

BACKGROUND

Rep. Griffith is Co-Chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus.

In the 118th Congress, Rep. Griffith chaired the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations.

The 119th Congress is Rep. Griffith’s first term as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee Chair.

In April of 2025, Rep. Griffith attended a White House event where President Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at boosting the American coal industry.

The designation of metallurgical coal as a “critical material” as any element falls in line with President Trump’s Executive Order “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Energy.”

The Energy Act of 2020 defines a “critical material” as any element, substance or material that the Secretary of Energy determines (i) has a high risk of supply chain disruption; and (ii) serves an essential function in one or more energy technologies, including technologies that produce, transmit, store and conserve energy.

According to the Virginia Department of Energy, approximately 80% of coal mined in Virginia constitutes metallurgical coal, almost all of which is from Virginia’s Ninth District.