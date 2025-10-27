Griffith Statement on Governor Youngkin State of Emergency Declaration

Thursday, October 23, 2025 – As Senate Democrats continue to vote against a clean Continuing Resolution and prolong a government shutdown, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to provide emergency hunger relief for Virginians.

In response to this news, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Making poor Virginians starve is a ‘middle ages siege’ mentality. Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s comments that Americans who suffer from shutdowns are seen as ‘leverage’ in this shutdown fight are plain wrong.

“I voted for a commonsense solution that could have avoided this outcome. Republicans have a commonsense solution at the table: a clean Continuing Resolution. Senate Democrats voted against it 11 times. If they reverse course, Virginia’s most vulnerable communities can be properly shielded from Democrats’ personal animus with President Trump.

“I applaud Governor Youngkin for taking the necessary steps to protect our families and our children in Virginia’s Ninth District.”

BACKGROUND

Earlier today, Congressman Griffith spoke to Punchbowl News and voiced his concerns about the Democratic Party’s shutdown affecting SNAP.