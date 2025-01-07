Griffith Statement on House Passage of Laken Riley Act

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 – The U.S. House of Representatives completed passage of H.R. 29, the Laken Riley Act. This legislation makes it easier for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain and bring into custody illegal aliens who committed a crime in the United States. After voting in favor of the Laken Riley Act, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Laken Riley is more than just a name on a bill. I am reminded of the Statler Brothers song of a similar title.

“The bill is important, but Laken Riley is more than just a name on a bill. To her loved ones, she was special. She meant much to them, and they’d love to see her again, even if just one more time. But now they only have the memories and the moment to recall.

“So Laken Riley is more than just a name on a bill.”

BACKGROUND

The Laken Riley Act, which passed in the 119th Congress, must be approved by the U.S. Senate before it can be signed into law.

Similar legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives in the 118th Congress, but did not receive a vote in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

The legislation is named after Laken Riley, who was tragically murdered on February 22, 2024. While Riley went on a jog at the University of Georgia, she was killed by an illegal alien from Venezuela.