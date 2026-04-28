Griffith Statement on Indictment of Dr. David Morens Over Concealment of Federal COVID Records

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Justice secured an indictment against ex-NIH official Dr. David Morens. The charges stem from Dr. Morens and his alleged concealment of federal records related to COVID-19 research. In response to the indictment, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Congressional investigations into the origins of COVID-19 showed issues with how our federal health bureaucracy handles research grants.

“This indictment is a major development related to our investigations, and I encourage the Department of Justice to keep following the facts to where they may lead. The American people deserve accountability, transparency and justice.

“My Risky Research Review Act is one potential solution to strengthen accountability, reform the federal health bureaucracy and ensure more thorough oversight of federally funded research projects.”

BACKGROUND

Rep. Griffith was the lead Energy and Commerce Member in numerous forums with public health officials that were in various leadership positions during the outbreak of COVID-19, including working closely with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

During this time as Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations, the investigation of officials included National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Frances Collins and Dr. Morens.

Rep. Griffith was also a key figure in examining EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak.

In March 2025, Rep. Griffith introduced the Risky Research Review Act and the Royalty Transparency Act to rein in the federal health bureaucracy.