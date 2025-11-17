Griffith Statement on Inmate Attack of VA Department of Corrections Officers

Monday, November 17, 2025 – The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that this morning an attack on corrections officers occurred at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia. As a result of the attack, one officer reportedly has died, and a second officer was transported for outside medical treatment.

Following this news, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“I am heartbroken to learn of details concerning the killing of a Virginia Department of Corrections officer at River North Correctional Center. My prayers are with the slain officer, the officer’s family and those who work at River North Correctional Center.

“I am also thinking of the other officer injured from this abhorrent attack. I am praying for their health as they recover.

“I stand with the rest of Virginia’s Ninth District in support of our dedicated and loyal officials with the Department of Corrections. Please join me in praying for all of our corrections officers.”